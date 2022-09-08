Home » Investing » Worried About Retirement? Create Life-Long Passive Income Worth Thousands Each Year

Worried About Retirement? Create Life-Long Passive Income Worth Thousands Each Year

By keeping your investing strategy simple, you can certainly create an enormous portfolio and annual dividends that will see you through retirement.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors have been making investing really complicated lately. And it certainly can be if you’re a professional that needs to make millions for a hedge fund each year. But if your goal is retirement, then investing could be a heck of a lot simpler.

In fact, if your goal is to create enough passive income each year to see you through retirement, then you can do that through dividends. And if you’re young, starting now is always the best time. So, let’s look at the numbers and see just how Canadian investors can stop worrying about retirement and take the easy path towards it.

Create a goal

We’re going to look at an example here, but, first off, I suggest meeting with your financial advisor to come up with a goal for your retirement. That goal could be in combination with your other investments, such as a house. It could be in a decade or in 30 years. Everyone will be different.

But for the case of this example, let’s say you want to bring in passive income of $40,000 each year. That’s a lofty goal, but anything is possible — especially if you invest what you can on a consistent basis.

Working backwards, we’ll have to then choose some stock options that could potentially get you to that amount. Now, again, this is for an example. Definitely don’t put everything in one basket. But this will certainly show you that a $40,000 passive-income retirement goal is possible.

Get the right dividend stocks

Again, keep it simple. If you want your passive income to keep flowing through retirement, that means choosing blue-chip companies that will still be around. This is why I’ve been recommending to stay away from oil and gas. Even the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) stated by 2040 oil usage will plummet. Instead, it’s time to think elsewhere.

Some great places to look would be infrastructure, telecommunications, financial institutions, and, yes, energy, though perhaps clean energy instead. I feel infrastructure like water, waste, and other necessities are very secure options.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) is an infrastructure company that’s been around for decades, backed by the major asset manager. It has a 3.34% dividend yield, and, after an initial drop, is now up 9% year to date. So, today we’ll use this solid stock as a choice for your investment.

Breaking it down

Let’s say you put aside enough cash for your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) each year to create this $40,000 per year. If you did this today, that would mean investing $978,495 — a huge amount. Instead of doing that all at once, let’s break it down.

Let’s say you’re a 30-year-old who has 35 years before you want to think about retiring at age 65. To make over $40,000 per year, you could start out with an investment of $10,000 in Brookfield. Then each year, add an additional $3,000 to the stock and reinvest your passive income along the way.

After 35 years, you’ll have surpassed your goal. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% and a dividend CAGR of 10.27%, you could have dividends of $47,343 each year after 35 years. Plus, you’ll have a portfolio worth $6.14 million!

Foolish takeaway

Of course, there are bound to be hiccoughs along the way. But one thing is certain: by investing in the right companies, which are usually the easiest ones to find, you can certainly bring in life-long passive income — enough to see you through retirement and any problems on the path there.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? Make Friends With the 5 Best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Sneha Nahata

If you love passive income, it’s important that you lap up these Canadian Dividend Aristocrats now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Cheap High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Andrew Walker

Top stocks paying monthly dividends are on sale for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning in 2022: Be Sure to Factor in Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stubborn inflation in 2022 calls for a new approach to retirement planning. Future retirees are advised to factor inflation into…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Kay Ng

Investors should embrace market volatility by buying good stocks on dips. Here are a few Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

Why Rogers Communications Stock Fell to 2-Year Lows This Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Rogers stock looks attractive from a valuation standpoint right now but a lingering deal and heavy debt are concerns for…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Robin Brown

If you are worried about the stock market and looking for safety, here are three of the safest dividend stocks…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $360 Per Month for Decades

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors have an opportunity to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for portfolios focused on generating passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable financials, these three TSX stocks are an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

Read more »