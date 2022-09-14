Home » Investing » Down 40%, Is CI Financial a Huge Deal or Massive Risk?

Down 40%, Is CI Financial a Huge Deal or Massive Risk?

CI Financial (TSX:CIX) is still down over 40% year to date, but with a high dividend yield and cheap share price, what should investors really think?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

CI Financial (TSX:CIX)(NYSE:CIXX) has had a heck of a year, thanks mainly to the current market situation. Shares continue to trade down around 40% year to date after surging to all-time highs back at the end of 2021.

Today, CI stock trades at just 6.39 times earnings and boasts a dividend yield of 4.97% from this fall. But with shares down by so much, should investors take the risk and hope for rewards?

Company performance or just the market?

During the most recent earnings report for CI stock, the company stated that its overall assets under management dropped by 10% from April of this year. The decline came from the asset management division mainly. But it wasn’t just bad news for the asset manager.

In fact, shares jumped by 8% in August during the day earnings were released after CI stock reported stronger quarterly profits. It was the largest jump in almost a year and a half, with shares climbing 10% before falling back slightly this week.

CI stock reported net income of $158 million — an increase of 35% year over year. And it all comes down to what Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine believes is the company’s revamped strategy.

Entering wealth management

CI stock has been expanding into the United States at an astounding rate since 2020, along with expanding into wealth management in Canada and the United States. The diversification of the company’s business allowed it to increase its “contributions to revenues and earnings,” MacAlpine said during the earnings report.

Furthermore, CI stock is set to launch an initial public offering for its U.S. wealth business. This business now accounts for over half of the company, with assets climbing to $143 billion in the second quarter. This was almost double what it was the year before.

What about right now?

This is great information for the future, but what about where CI stock stands right now? The company trades within value territory, as I’ve mentioned. But what I’m not a fan of is that it currently does not have enough equity to cover its total debt. Its total debt to equity sits at 224%, meaning it would need over double its equity to cover its total debt.

Still, if you’re looking for a dividend stock you can at the very least pick up shares of CI stock for some cash flow. Right now, it offers a dividend at 4.97%. And, granted, during this market downturn shares are low, but that could change in the near future during a recovery.

Bottom line

There are a lot of good things coming down the line for CI stock, but right now, it remains in a precarious position. I’m not sure it would be my first choice of asset managers. Even at such cheap prices. If you’re looking for a dividend, I’d say there are other options. When it comes down to it, every business needs to have enough on hand to pay off debt in a pinch. And CI stock simply does not offer that today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Adam Othman

The stocks that can keep your capital safe (ideally growing) for decades while also producing an income for you are…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Explore in 2022

| Kay Ng

As market volatility continues, it's a good time to accumulate value stocks that pay nice and sustainable dividends.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Kay Ng

Are you shopping for cheap stocks? Here are some undervalued TSX stocks for you to explore. They come with risks,…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Earn Passive Income Forever

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices right now for portfolios focused on passive income.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Beasts with Over 7% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can earn generous passive income every month from three dividend beasts whose yields are over 7%.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy for 2032

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks aren't only great options for right now, they're incredible opportunities for the next decade.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Foolish Investors: Why You Should Consider a Dividend Investing Strategy in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fools navigating a volatile market may want to pursue a dividend investing strategy with stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Buy Value Stocks Amid High Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These three TSX value stocks are excellent buying opportunities despite the persistently high inflation in 2022.

Read more »