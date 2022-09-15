Home » Investing » 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

If you want dividend stocks that last a lifetime, these are the only three you’ll ever need.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Investors continue to seek out dividend stocks as some safe income during this turbulent time. But how safe are dividend stocks? It really does come down to the company itself. After all, a company could simply cut their dividend, as we’ve seen many do during the last few years.

That’s why today I’m going to cover the three safest dividend stocks out there right now. Not just on the TSX today, but south of the border as well.

Canada’s only dividend king

There is only one Dividend King on the TSX today, and that’s Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). Canadian Utilities stock has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 consecutive years. While there are others coming up on that number, it still holds the top spot.

That makes it absolutely one of the safest dividend stocks out there. Significantly, CU operates in the safe utility sector. Not only does it provide power through natural gas, but also through electricity as well. This is important, because as we move to clean energy production, Canadian Utilities stock will be able to continue thriving.

Right now, Canadian Utilities stock offers a dividend yield of 4.37%. Shares are up 13.4% year to date. CU trades at a fairly priced 19.4 times earnings, with a dividend growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

Dividend stocks to eat up

Another of the top dividend stocks to consider is in the food industry. Those that offer you access to something we literally need to survive. But of all these companies, I would consider Loblaw (TSX:L) to be one of the safest dividend stocks.

Loblaw stock has multiple sources of income, thanks to its President’s Choice Loyalty Reward program. It’s expanded this program to now include everything from groceries to gas. What’s more, it not only has expensive chains under its umbrella, but low-cost options as well. This has kept revenue strong even during the pandemic.

That makes the company’s dividend not just strong, but thriving. Loblaw stock has a 1.39% dividend yield, and trades at 19.1 times earnings. Shares are up by 10.2% year to date, and it provides you with a CAGR of 9.2% as of writing.

I did say on earth

The last of these dividend stocks I would consider comes from south of the border. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is another of the only Dividend Kings out there. 3M stock provides you with a diversified range of tech equipment produced around the world. This includes everything from the healthcare to tech space.

The $64.7-billion company is less stellar when it comes to its recent performance. This mainly comes from slowing growth along with legal troubles that have plagued price performance. However, when it comes to its dividend, 3M stock remains strong. So if you’re able to withstand these headwinds, you could certainly come out far ahead.

Meanwhile, 3M stock offers you a dividend yield of 4.95%. It trades at a more valuable 16.4 times earnings, with shares down 32% year to date. Plus, its dividend is up by a CAGR of 10.5% over the last decade.

Bottom line

Basically, no matter what happens these dividend stocks will keep paying you to own them. So really, the choice is simple. If you’re looking for long-term holds, each of these provides you with an option to last you decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in LOBLAW CO. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks For An Income-Producing Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for stocks that can generate steady passive income in your TFSA, there are many factors to consider.…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stocks is providing great dividend-growth guidance in any uncertain economic environment.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have time to wait, then an investment of just $1,000 could turn into an enormous portfolio with these…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

5% Low-Risk Yield! Lap Up These 3 Dividend-Paying TSX Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

Earn reliable dividend yield of over 5% with this low-risk TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Policy Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points: What Will it Do to Real Estate?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The most recent 75 basis points rate hike will have four serious repercussions for Canada’s real estate market.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding 6% to Buy Now for a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices right now for portfolios focused on passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $16 Per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding the right passive-income stock can set you up for a lifetime of income. But it can also pay you…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices for portfolios focused on total returns.

Read more »