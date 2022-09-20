Home » Investing » 3 Promising U.S. Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

3 Promising U.S. Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

U.S. stocks such as Ford and Roku can deliver market-beating gains to investors in the upcoming decade.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in U.S. stocks provides several advantages to Canadians. Investors shopping south of the border can diversify their portfolio while gaining access to the largest economy in the world. Some of these companies sell their products and services all around the world, allowing them to expand revenue and earnings at a sustainable pace.

With a volatile stock market in 2022, Canadians can now buy U.S. stocks at a much lower valuation and benefit from outsized gains over time. Here are three promising U.S. stocks you can buy with $100 right now.

Ford Motor Company

One of the largest automobile companies in the world, Ford (NYSE:F) is a fascinating bet right now. The legacy auto manufacturer is aggressively expanding its presence in the electric vehicle segment. By the end of 2023, Ford aims to manufacture and ship 60,000 EVs every month. And by 2027, the automaker expects to produce two million EVs each year.

In 2021, Ford sold 3.9 million vehicles. So, EVs could account for a significant portion of total sales for Ford by 2026, driving its revenue growth higher in the upcoming years. Given its enviable forecasts, Ford might become the second largest EV manufacturer in the world by 2026.

Ford has also entered into several agreements to secure the required battery capacity to meet its production targets. It claims to have secured 70% of the battery requirements to support the manufacturing of two million vehicles by 2026.

Valued at 7.2 times forward earnings, Ford stock is cheap. Analysts, in fact, expect Ford’s earnings to expand by 13.5% annually in the next five years. In addition to its cheap valuation, Ford also offers investors a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Curaleaf

One of the largest marijuana producers in the world, Curaleaf (CNSX:CURA) is valued at a market cap of $5.5 billion. The cannabis company has increased revenue from US$77 million in 2018 to US$1.2 billion in 2021, indicating an annual average growth rate of 150% in this period.

While most Canadian marijuana producers are grappling with negative profit margins and high cash burn rates, Curaleaf reported operating income of US$175.6 million in 2021, compared to a loss of US$28.7 million in 2018.

The wave of cannabis legalization in the U.S. in early 2021 acted as a massive tailwind for Curaleaf. But marijuana is still illegal in the country at the federal level, limiting the expansion plans of Curaleaf and its peers.

Curaleaf is forecast to increase revenue by 18% to $1.9 billion in 2022 and by 26% to $2.3 billion in 2023. So, the stock is valued at a quite reasonable 2.4 times forward sales.

Roku

The final U.S. stock on my list is streaming giant Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Shares of Roku have declined by a staggering 85% from all-time highs, valuing the company at a market cap of US$10 billion.

Roku connects content publishers with its wide base of users. It is a market leader in the streaming device business and enjoys an industry-leading net promoter score of 71. Roku is also the most popular streaming platform in North America in terms of user engagement.

Roku devices powered over 30% of TV streaming time in Q2 while accounting for 23% of streaming devices globally. A highly engaged user base should allow Roku to accelerate ad revenue in the upcoming decade.

Due to its wide reach, Roku is among the top players in the connected TV segment. Analysts expect Roku stock to surge by at least 10% in the next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

falling red arrow and lifting
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in a Recession: 2 Opportunistic Stocks to Buy the Dip 

| Puja Tayal

Are you worried about the looming recession? You can put your worries aside and take this opportunity to invest in…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Own for Lifelong Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has been a top grower in both share price and passive income over the last few decades.…

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Fintech Stock Could Turn a Corner in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock looks too cheap to ignore after a catastophic plunge in the first half of 2022.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Stock is the Best of the Big Six Banks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO stock (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) has a strong 200-year history of share and dividend growth, and right now it's absurdly cheap.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks (With +9% Yields) You’ll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks with high yields you can consider buying before their share prices…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

As Canada’s Inflation Rate Slows Down to 7%, These 2 Stocks Offer Higher Returns

| Vishesh Raisinghani

As the cost of living continues to climb, you can fight back with defensive stocks that reliably deliver above-inflation returns.…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Are New Lows Going to Be in for Bitcoin This Year?

| Chris MacDonald

Questions of just how low Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) can go continue to abound, as investors look to navigate these choppy market…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy That Have Ultra-Safe Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two dividend stocks are among the best to buy now due to their reliability and the attractive passive income…

Read more »