Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Total Returns

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Total Returns

RRSP investors can find great dividend stocks trading at cheap prices today for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian retirement investors can take advantage of the pullback in the stock market to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for a self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a good stock to buy if you want steady dividend growth and attractive total returns in a buy-and-hold retirement fund. TD raised the dividend by 13% for fiscal 2022 and has a compound annual dividend-growth rate of better than 10% over the past quarter century. This kind of dividend expansion tends to drive top the share price over time. That’s certainly the case with TD stock. A $10,000 investment in TD shares 25 years ago would be worth more than $170,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

TD is making the investments needed to drive revenue and profit growth in the coming decades, with a focus on the United States. TD is buying First Horizon, a retail bank, for US$13.4 billion. The purchase will boost the size of the American operations by 400 branches and will vault TD into a top-six position in the American banking sector. TD is also spending US$1.3 billion to acquire Cowen, an investment bank. This deal will enhance TD’s capital markets business.

TD stock looks cheap right now near $88. The share price hit $109 earlier this year, so there is decent upside potential when the financial sector rebounds. Investors who buy TD at the current level can get a 4% dividend yield and look forward to steady payout growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is another good stock to buy for RRSP investors who are looking for a good combination of dividend growth and capital gains. The board raised the dividend in each of the past 27 years. Investors who bought $10,000 of Enbridge stock 25 years ago would now have more than $220,000 with the dividends reinvested.

Enbridge has a $13 billion capital program on the go that should boost revenue and cash flowing in the medium term. The company is also making strategic acquisitions and investments to capitalize on shifts in the energy industry. Enbridge spent US$3 billion to buy an oil export facility in Texas last year. The company also just announced a deal to take a 30% position in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built in British Columbia. That project is expected to be completed in 2027. Demand for North American oil and natural gas is on the rise as Europe and other buyers of Russian energy seeks out new suppliers.

Enbridge trades near $54.50 per share at the time of writing and offers a 6.3% dividend yield. The share price is down from the June high above $59, so investors can pick up ENB stock on a nice dip.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

TD and Enbridge pay attractive dividends and should deliver solid total returns in the coming years. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks look cheap right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Renewable Stock: A Top Dividend Stock That’s Ready to Soar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As the world shifts to clean energy, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) stock offers a secure dividend and superior growth.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks truly pay off when you hold them long-term. Here are three stocks that offer solid dividends and stable…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

It'd be smart for Canadian investors to buy quality, high-yield dividend stocks that pay growing dividends.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 2 Heavyweight Stocks to Buy and Outrun Inflation   

| Christopher Liew, CFA

New and old investors alike can outrun inflation and achieve long-term financial goals by choosing heavyweight stocks as the anchors…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields today for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 3 RRSP Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

A lot of decent growth and dividend stocks can be credits to a healthy retirement portfolio, but not all of…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: How to Earn $6 a Day in Safe Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Beginner investors, now is the perfect time to invest for passive income. Here's how you can easily earn $6 a…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could generate passive income forever? Here are three top picks!

Read more »