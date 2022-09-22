Home » Investing » 2 Top Commodity Kingpins to Hedge Your TFSA Portfolio

2 Top Commodity Kingpins to Hedge Your TFSA Portfolio

Consider Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) and another top commodity play to hedge your TFSA portfolio right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Nickel ore is mined from the ground.

Source: Getty Images

Commodity stocks are great additions to any TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to help lower one’s correlation to the broader markets. Indeed, it may seem a tad late to chase some of the resilient commodity stocks that have dodged and weaved past most of the pressure applied to the broader markets over the past year. In any case, the commodity trade has begun to fade, opening up a potential entry point for those who missed the first leg higher.

While the recent correction in the broader basket of commodity producers may yet to be over, as the potential recession nears, I think investors lacking such exposure should give Canada’s top commodity kingpins a second look on the dip.

TFSA investors: The case for commodity stocks to hedge your holdings

Not only can commodities help investors achieve a positive return in a market pulled down by the forces of higher interest rates, but they may be key to helping your TFSA portfolio better navigate the rough waters. At the end of the day, top commodity producers are capable of zigging while markets zag. Though everything could be dragged down if markets slide violently, I think every TFSA portfolio should at least have some commodities exposure.

In this piece, we’ll check out two commodity stocks that I view as great hedges for any long-term-focused TFSA retirement fund. Without further ado, consider shares of silver miner First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR) and agricultural commodity producer Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR). These two commodity plays can help beef up your TFSA’s diversification going into a year sure to see rough waters.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is an intriguing precious metals miner that has solid operations in Mexico and the United States. Of late, silver (and gold) prices have fallen into a gutter. Indeed, demand for such precious metals has sunk, even amid rising macro uncertainties and hot inflation. It seems as though the precious metals trade is broken. As demand for such assets remains modest, I’d be willing to go against the grain with a contrarian position in a name like First Majestic.

Though silver prices could continue to drag, I view the firm as one of the cheapest options in the precious metal space today. Shares trade at just 1.5 times price to book (P/B), which is well below the industry average P/B of around 4.2.

Down around 55% from its all-time high of around $23 per share, I view First Majestic as one of the cheapest ways to hedge your bets and further diversify your TFSA. Sure, silver could sag for longer, but as it nears cyclical lows, betting on a top-tier miner like First Majestic seems like a smart contrarian bet that could pay off in the long term.

Nutrien

Nutrien is a premier producer of potash and other agro commodities. With a robust retail business and strong secular tailwinds at its back (a growing population calls for greater crop yields), Nutrien stock seems unstoppable. Indeed, the Ukraine-Russia crisis helped pole-vault Nutrien stock to new heights. However, I think shares remain cheap, even after supply-side disruptions are dealt with.

At the end of the day, Nutrien is a producer of a vital commodity, with impressive economics of production. With a 2.1% dividend yield and a mild 7.3 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple, NTR stock seems like a great buy. Shares are off 16% from their highs and seem ready to make new highs as a part of its latest rally.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy That Have Ultra-Safe Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two dividend stocks are among the best to buy now due to their reliability and the attractive passive income…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

These 2 Commodity Stocks May Be Super Cheap

| Kay Ng

Gold stocks and energy stocks appear to be very cheap. Interestingly, they're in opposite kinds of environment right now.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 19

| Jitendra Parashar

With speculations about the U.S. Fed’s upcoming policy move and economic projections, TSX stocks could remain highly volatile in the…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks to Buy That Are Unbelievably Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

While plenty of stocks trade at significant discounts today, gold stocks and these two, in particular, are some of the…

Read more »

Metals
Dividend Stocks

3 Metal Commodity Stocks You Can Buy at a Massive Discount

| Adam Othman

Even though each metal market is different, the stocks representing three major metal commodities are simultaneously discounted right now.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is B2Gold Stock a Buy, or Could it Continue to Fall in Price?

| Daniel Da Costa

With the price of gold nearing a two-year low, is the low-cost producer B2Gold stock worth a buy in this…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX): Is it a Good Way to Invest in Gold Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Investing in gold stocks like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) might be a great way to gain exposure to gold right now.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Rebounding commodity prices could help the commodity-heavy TSX Composite benchmark inch up at the open today.

Read more »