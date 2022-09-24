Home » Investing » Be a Landlord in Canada: Earn $162 a Month Tax Free With REITs

Be a Landlord in Canada: Earn $162 a Month Tax Free With REITs

Rising interest rates and growing inflation have created an opportunity to buy REITs at a discounted price and lock in higher yields.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Rising inflation has increased rental income. According to a CBC News article, the median rent for all property listings on Rentals.ca surged 7% year over year to $1,750 in the second quarter. The rental spreads are making up for the pandemic dip. Even though rents are rising, REIT stock prices are down as property prices are easing. 

The correlation between interest rate and property prices 

The rising interest rate makes mortgages expensive, discouraging prospective buyers from going ahead with house purchases. A $400,000 mortgage at a 4.5% fixed rate for 25 years brings the total mortgage interest to $264,168. If the mortgage rate increases to 5% or 5.25%, the total interest will increase to $297,925 or $315,101, respectively.  

Now, you get an idea of what happened to the property market when the Bank of Canada increased interest rates. The target interest rate in September is 3.25%, and the central bank could follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and make more interest rate hikes in the coming months to control inflation. This could cool demand and bring down property prices. 

Now is a good time to be a landlord in Canada 

REIT stock prices are down, as demand slowed in the property market. This is a good time to buy REITs, as you can lock in a higher distribution yield for the long term. If you buy a property, you have to shell out $400,000 to $500,000. Such a huge amount would remain undiversified and bring the risk of property damage or longer vacant time. 

With REITs, you can diversify your portfolio and mitigate the risk of lower occupancy without incurring property tax and other costs. 

Slate Office REIT 

Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) is a small-cap stock with a $385 million market cap and an 8.8% distribution yield. It carries a high risk, as it has a smaller portfolio of 55 commercial properties in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. It’s 67% tenant base is of government and high-credit-ranking companies and an occupancy ratio of 83.6%. This occupancy ratio shows higher risk but also an opportunity to increase cash flow by filling vacant offices. 

Slate Office REIT has a strong distribution-payout ratio of 74.2%, which indicates it can continue paying distributions. Its stock price dipped 15% since the first interest rate hike in March. This is an opportunity for value investors to lock in the REIT’s sustainable distribution at a discounted price. 

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a mid-cap stock with a $3.8 billion market cap and a 5.29% distribution yield. It carries medium risk, as it is owned by Canadian Tire. The REIT need not worry about the occupancy of its 371 properties across Canada, as Canadian Tire leases most of them. It enjoys a 99.4% occupancy ratio with one of the longest weighted average lease terms of 8.6 years. But it has the risk of a less-diversified tenant base (85% retail and 14% industrial). CT REIT is looking to grow through intensification projects. 

CT REIT has a strong distribution payout ratio of 75.1% and is growing its distribution at an average annual rate of 3% since 2014. Its stock price dipped 10% since April, creating an opportunity for value investors to lock in its growing distributions. 

Choice Properties REIT 

Choice Properties REIT is a large-cap stock with a $9.9 billion market cap, 5.37% distribution yield and 701 properties. A majority of its properties are retail (79%). Loblaw is its largest tenant, accounting for 57.5% of its rental revenue. Choice has an occupancy ratio of 97.6%, with a weighted average lease term of 5.7 years. 

Investor takeaway 

The above three REITs diversify your money across small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, property types, and tenant bases. A $10,000 investment in each of the above REITs through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could earn you $162 a month in tax-free income. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Generate $706 Each Month Tax Free for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can buy and hold blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in their TFSA to benefit from tax-free gains.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: 2 Stocks or 1,000 Shares?

| Adam Othman

Stocks and shares can be the same, but knowing the difference can help you understand how to capitalize on better…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian utility stocks are ideal cornerstones in a TFSA, because of their recession-resistant nature and impressive dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks look cheap right now for buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $30,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $550,000

| Andrew Walker

Retirement investors have used this popular strategy to build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Set Yourself Up for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be the best way to increase your income both for now and for retirement, and these are…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Puja Tayal

It’s never too early to begin retirement planning. Adding the right mix of stocks to an RRSP can grow your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for New TFSA or RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can now get great yields from top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »