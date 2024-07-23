Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Are you looking for some Canadian stocks for a long-term investment? These evergreen stocks can help you generate wealth and passive income.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

How can you choose stocks to buy and hold forever? Forever here is used to denote staying invested for a long time of eight to 10 years. You can invest in these stocks to build a core portfolio for long-term goals like retirement.

Five Canadian stocks to buy and hold forever

Here are a few stocks that can grow tax-free in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). They can diversify your core portfolio across sectors and types of stocks to cater to your passive income and wealth creation.

Dividend stocks for passive income

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is an umbrella company that has Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial under its umbrella. POW also has holdings in alternative investments and sustainable investing companies. The umbrella company reported strong first-quarter earnings. Its net income more than doubled as the company realized the profits from its value-creation strategies, which saw several acquisitions and divestitures (the sale of Putnam).

The POW increased its annual dividends per share by 7%, marking its 10th consecutive year of growth. It will continue to pursue more value creation by looking for opportunities to simplify its portfolio further. The company could flourish in a growing market and give you incremental dividends.

BCE (TSX:BCE) has a tough year ahead as it pursues major restructuring. However, the cost benefits of the same will be realized next year. The telco has also increased the price of its subscriptions after a year of price cuts to capture a bigger subscriber base. It has sustained 2024 without any dividend cuts. From here onwards, things will begin to improve as interest rate cuts lower finance costs and cost savings from restructuring and price increases improve its net income.

Now is a good time to lock in an 8.8% yield. The stock has already dipped to its 10-year low, limiting the downside. Any good news will increase the chances of upside, giving you the benefit of a stock price recovery rally and high yield. You can opt for the dividend reinvestment option to compound your passive income.

Growth stocks for wealth creation

The stock price of dividend stocks is range-bound, limiting the potential to grow your money multiplefold and generate wealth in the long term. For wealth creation, you could consider investing in the supply chain logistics solution provider Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG). It is a resilient stock that has reached a scale where its revenue grows by double-digits.

The growing trade regulations worldwide have made Descartes’s customs and regulatory compliance solutions attractive. The company is also riding the e-commerce wave, providing logistics planning for last-mile delivery. The platform is sticky, and growing trade complexities give Descartes scope to increase its revenue per user. Descartes stock has already surged 26% this year and has the potential to generate 20% average annual growth.

While Descartes can give sustainable growth, Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) can give windfall returns if its hydrogen fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles becomes widespread. It is deploying hydrogen fuel cells for a few companies at a loss. However, it is working on reducing its costs further. Invest only a small portion of your portfolio in this since a lot of expectations are based on the hope the product will thrive. It carries the risk of being hit by ground-breaking tech or becoming that tech and shooting up its stock price.

A hybrid stock

Short-term lender goeasy (TSX:GSY) has a dividend yield of 2.43% and even grows its dividend per share annually by 3%. However, it is a growth stock as the company is still expanding its consumers by offering loans to sub-prime people while maintaining credit risks at manageable levels. A cautious and well-planned lending model, with stringent yet lenient credit, gives it the flexibility to grow its loan portfolio and reduce the downside risk. The stock has already surged 12% since the hopes of interest rate cuts sparked in late May. A declining rate could boost loan uptake and increase its turnover.

Each of these stocks has pros and cons, but their long-term outlook is bright, making them ideal for investing in retirement accounts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Stocks for Beginners

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD bank (TSX:TD) continues to face issues regarding its anti-money laundering issues, but has made a great start.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks Down 15% and 24% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these stocks may be down, but do not count them out. Not if you want returns in your…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would invest in a TFSA.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% From its 52-Week High, Can goeasy Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for value should be drooling at goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. With a higher dividend and more room to run,…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for strong stocks can be a bit overwhelmed with options. Which is why today we're looking at these…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to long-term winners, look at these four stocks first and foremost. They provide long-term gains and short-term…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »