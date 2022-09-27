Home » Investing » How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

Can you invest in your retirement goals even in this volatile market? The answer is yes, and an investment amount as low as $5 can get you there!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

I know, the title may sound like some clickbait nonsense. But I want to assure Motley Fool readers, it is absolutely possible to turn just $5 into $50,000 before retirement. And today, I’m going to outline exactly how.

Why $5?

First off, let me get into why I’ve selected $5. A $5 investment is something anyone can put aside these days even when the market is down, and everyone is scraping by. Odds are there is one thing you could cut from your budget that would allow you to put aside that $5.

Now I usually recommend that investors put aside 5% to 10% of their salary for investing. But right now, that just doesn’t work for everyone. So, if you’re looking to get started during this time of ultra-low share prices, then starting with just $5 is absolutely better than zero.

The next step is to do this for every pay cheque. So that means you’re putting aside $5 ideally on a bi-weekly basis. This all adds up! By the end of the year, you’ll have $115 ready to be invested. And if you keep that up, it really adds up. You can always put in more, but just $115 will help you on your way to achieving those retirement goals.

Choose a great stock

This is the trickier part. If you’re looking to invest for retirement, you need to put that $115 to good use. That means finding a safe stock that’s going to pay out dividends. Dividends are ideal when you have a low amount to invest. You can use the dividends to reinvest in your strong stock choice over and over again.

While oil and gas companies were good investments in the past, if you’re young and looking decades down the line, I would choose another energy stock outside this sector. Even the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) has stated that by 2040, oil and gas is going to drop significantly.

Instead, I would look to renewable energy companies, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is a great option. It owns practically every type of renewable energy asset and has assets around the world. It’s also been expanding its deals with European countries looking to shift away from relying on Russian oil.

It all adds up

So let’s see how long it would take to turn $115 per year, and $5 bi-weekly, into $50,000 for retirement. All the while investing in Brookfield stock, and reinvesting dividends along the way. Your gains will certainly start out small, with the first year providing you with only about $4.30 in dividends.

However, Brookfield is a growing stock with massive potential. In the last two decades, it’s seen its shares grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%! In that time, its dividend has grown as well, by a CAGR of 5%.

Put all together, it would take 28 years for you to have $57,560 in your portfolio through this investment method. All based on historical performance, and by putting aside just $5 each pay cheque!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Compound Interest: 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Make You Rich

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to maximize the incredible powers of compound interest while investing for the long haul, here are three…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How Top Dividend Stocks Can Turn $10,000 Into $185,000

| Andrew Walker

Here's how owning top TSX dividend stocks can help you build TFSA retirement wealth.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Buy These 6%+ Dividend Stocks Before It’s Too Late!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks all offer passive income above 6.5%! But don't plan on these valuable rates lasting long.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is heading into a new downturn, allowing investors to buy quality stocks for a bargain. Here are…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Uncertain Market

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top TSX dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

As market volatility escalates, here are three top dividend stocks that provide steady passive income to hold for the long-term.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

TFSA or RRSP: Number 1 Rule of Investing

| Kay Ng

It's easier said than done to never lose money from stock investing. Here are some tips that can help you…

Read more »