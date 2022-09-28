Home » Investing » 1 REIT That Pays a Monthly Distribution (With 6% Yield and 3.2% CAGR) 

1 REIT That Pays a Monthly Distribution (With 6% Yield and 3.2% CAGR) 

It’s a good time to buy REITs at a hefty discount to lock in higher passive income. This REIT pays monthly distributions and grows them too.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian dream of becoming a landlord just got even more appealing with a distribution that grows with inflation. From an investment perspective, land may not be an attractive proposition right now unless you have billions of dollars to invest. Here’s a few reasons why: 

  • Land blocks a significant amount of capital on one asset, leading to concentration risk. 
  • Land is not that easy to sell, especially in the current market in which borrowing is expensive. 
  • Dealing with land requires expertise and adds to legal and financial expenses. 

But REITs have made it possible to earn rental income through monthly distributions while diversifying your real estate portfolio and providing stock liquidity. My top pick is CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN).

Strong fundamentals 

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) formed CT REIT to manage its retail properties, and the REIT ventured to attract more tenants in the retail and industrial spaces. The close association with Canadian Tire provides CT REIT with the competitive advantage of gaining insights into potential real estate acquisitions and development opportunities. 

CT REIT has over 350 properties across Canada, most of which (92.2%) are leased to Canadian Tire. Hence, it has an occupancy rate of 99.4% and one of the longest weighted average lease terms of 8.6 years. This means CT REIT has 8.6 years of secured rental income. It is currently investing in an intensification program to enhance the value of its properties and grow its distributions. 

The REIT is investing $366 million in the redevelopment and expansion of existing Canadian Tire stores. It has a committed lease for around 99% of the total land under development. Unlike other REITs, CT REIT doesn’t have to find tenants to increase the occupancy rate. Canadian Tire stores are anchors that pull other retailers towards the area.

These are tough times, and retail sales are slowing. Sales of auto parts, the bread and butter of Canadian Tire, have also slowed. But CT REIT has the financial flexibility to withstand a recession. A company cannot control demand, inflation, interest rates, or a recession. But it can have adequate resources at its disposal to weather the storm and live to see the day when the sun shines again. CT REIT is one of the stocks that will once again see the sun. 

A 6% distribution yield 

The second attractive thing about CT REIT is its handsome 5.95% distribution yield. It pays out 75.1% of its distributable cash flow in distributions, leaving it with sufficient cash flow for new projects and maintenance. A well-balanced cash allocation means that regular distribution payouts are sustainable. These cash flows are stable as 91.5% of annual rent comes from Canadian Tire itself. 

What does the ~6% distribution yield mean to you? 

When you buy one share of CT REIT for $14.59, it gives you $0.87 (5.95% of $14.59) per share annually, or $0.07232 a month, in distributions. This might look small, but many investors have paid $18.16 to get the same monthly passive income. You are getting access to it for a 20% discount. 

If you invest $500 today, you can buy 34 shares of CT REIT and get $2.46 in monthly passive income starting in October. Repeat the same process for the next 23 months, and you will have 705 shares that give you $50 in monthly passive income. Your total investment in CT REIT would be $12,000 by September 2024. 

But this monthly passive income excludes the distribution growth. 

A 3.2% distribution CAGR 

The best thing about CT REIT is that it’s been growing its distribution annually since 2014 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. It increased the monthly distribution by 3% in July. After considering the 3% distribution growth, your $12,000 investment could give you $54.3 in monthly passive income by 2024. 

A reinvestment of this distribution could compound your returns by growing your share count. A $54 monthly distribution can buy you three shares of CT REIT, which converts to 36 shares in a year and an additional $33 in annual distributions. Even if you stop investing in CT REIT after two years, compounding could grow your portfolio to 1,850 shares ($49,000) in 20 years and earn you $204 in monthly passive income. 

All this from an investment of $12,000 spread over two years. In these uncertain times, CT REIT is a safe, stable choice to add to the mix in your diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend All-Stars

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for easy passive income? Here are three Canadian dividend all-stars.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Puja Tayal

Building a portfolio takes years. Without further ado, invest in these monthly dividend payers and start earning.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Make the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor who wants to set it and forget it, these three TSX stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,000 This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top TSX stocks that could outperform broader markets in the long term.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat That’ll Pay Passive Income Investors Through a 2023 Recession

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stock looks like a dividend bargain to pick up right now.

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock at Current Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

RY stock has dropped 20% since January, underperforming broader markets. Is Canada's biggest bank still a buy?

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Own and Keep Receiving Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors will likely keep receiving rock-steady passive income from two Dividend Aristocrats, notwithstanding the intensifying market pressure.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Due to their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three stocks are excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »