Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Bank of Montreal Stock: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

Bank of Montreal Stock: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

The economy isn’t looking good. However, Bank of Montreal stock is a good buy. You can buy some here to start collecting safe income.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The Canadian banking sector, as a whole, has been under pressure. It actually moves in tandem with the Canadian stock market. Here’s the year-to-date price action of the banking sector (using BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF as a proxy), the Canadian stock market (using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy), and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock, which is our focus for this article.

ZEB Chart

ZEB, XIU, and BMO data by YCharts

Longer-term charts show a similar correlation between the three. However, taking into account dividend returns, the banking sector has been a better investment than the market because the sector tends to provide a higher dividend yield. For example, the recent yield of the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF was 4.1% versus iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s 3.3%.

ZEB Total Return Level Chart

ZEB, XIU, and BMO Total Return Level data by YCharts

The above is the 10-year total return chart. You’ll notice that BMO stock has outperformed both the banking sector and the broad Canadian stock market.

What’s pressuring BMO stock?

Like the other bank stocks, BMO stock has been pressured by macro factors. Rising interest rates have weighed on the valuation of the stocks, as cost of capital is rising and business earnings growth is expected to slow down. As well, consumers will be more careful with their spending because of high inflation and the fact that it’s more costly to borrow — particularly when wages can’t keep up with inflation. In other words, it’ll be harder to get consumers and businesses to borrow.

Moreover, the market is concerned about a potential hard landing in a recession triggered by interest rates rising too fast in order to cool down the high inflation. No matter what, in this highly uncertain environment, businesses and consumers will spend less. The financial markets have also been in a gloomy state. So, BMO’s near-term results will be weighed down.

In past recessions, BMO’s earnings dropped in the double digits. A similar earnings decline will likely occur should we experience a recessionary scenario.

Is the bank stock cheap enough to buy?

At $120.67 per share at writing, BMO stock is down almost 22% from its 52-week and all-time high. It now trades at about nine times earnings, which is a decent discount of approximately 20% from its long-term normal valuation.

It also offers a nice and safe dividend yield of 4.6%. Can the stock head lower in the near term? Inflation is high and interest rates are expected to continue to rise. So, there’s a good chance BMO stock would be lower over the next months. However, the sure path to making money in the stock market is to buy great stocks over time when they go on sale.

Right now, BMO stock is relatively cheap. So, it could make sense to buy a partial position for the long haul. Five years (or later) from now, you’d probably be glad you did.

The macro environment is gloomy, but BMO is a solid dividend stock

During highly uncertain economic times, BMO stock and its Canadian bank peers may be restricted from increasing their dividends and making stock repurchases by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. This regulation is present to ensure the soundness of the Canadian financial system. This is also why in the past two recessions, you would notice BMO stock and its peers only maintained (and not increase) their quarterly dividends for an extended period.

The dividend stock continues to have the capacity to protect its dividend. Therefore, interested investors looking for reliable long-term returns can consider building a position over time in the bank stock.

If you already own a position, it’d be more prudent to take your time in adding more shares. Surely, there are other top stocks that are also becoming more attractive in this environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock: Should You Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia stock just dropped on big news. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Bank Stocks

TD Bank (TSX:TD): Massive U.S. Deal Could Close Soon

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is about to close a $13.4 billion U.S. deal, sources say.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

Why You Can’t Rely on the Common Sources of Retirement Income  

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Future Canadian retirees can’t rely solely on the common sources of retirement income. However, there are ways to convert savings…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Buy Bargain Stocks and Make Tonnes of Money in This Market Downturn

| Kay Ng

Now is a good time to review your buy list to shop for bargain but quality TSX stocks over the…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Easiest Way to Turn $5,000 Into $50K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop making life so complicated. Buy this dividend stock and see your $5,000 turn into $50,000 in your TFSA.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Generate a Stable Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

In an uncertain market environment, here are three low volatility dividend stocks that will help you generate a stable passive…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 2 Heavyweight Stocks to Buy and Outrun Inflation   

| Christopher Liew, CFA

New and old investors alike can outrun inflation and achieve long-term financial goals by choosing heavyweight stocks as the anchors…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Stock is the Best of the Big Six Banks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO stock (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) has a strong 200-year history of share and dividend growth, and right now it's absurdly cheap.

Read more »