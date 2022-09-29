Home » Investing » Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale and offer attractive yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction is tough to watch, but pullbacks give retirees and other Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors focused on passive income a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices. Yields are now at attractive levels, and there is potential for big total returns once the market recovers.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) trades near $121 per share at the time of writing compared to $154 in the early part of 2022. At the current share price, investors can pick up a solid 4.6% dividend yield and simply wait for dividend growth to boost the yield on the investment. Bank of Montreal paid its first dividend in 1829, and investors have received a distribution every year since that time.

The board raised the dividend by 25% late last year and increased the payout by another 4.5%, when Bank of Montreal reported fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2022 earnings. This would suggest the management team is confident in the bank’s ability to ride out the current economic headwinds.

Bank of Montreal built up significant excess cash during the pandemic and is using a good chunk of the funds to make a strategic acquisition in the United States. BMO is buying California-based Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion. The deal adds more than 500 branches and will expand Bank of Montreal’s American operation beyond the core Midwestern states, where it currently has most of its operations under the BMO Harris Bank brand.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) trades for $62 per share at the time of writing compared to the June high around $88. The steep drop has occurred, as oil and natural gas prices pulled back from their 2022 highs. West Texas Intermediate oil is now at US$81 per barrel, which is still very profitable for CNRL.

The company has one of the lowest-cost structures in the Canadian energy sector and boasts a diversified asset base that includes oil sands, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, offshore oil, and natural gas operations. Natural gas exports from Canada and the United States are expected to grow considerably in the coming years, as international demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) rises. The war in Ukraine is forcing countries to find new suppliers and utilities around the globe are replacing coal and oil with natural gas as a fuel to generate electricity.

CNRL raised its dividend by 29% in 2022 and has increased the payout in each of the past 22 years. Excess cash flow in Q2 2022 resulted in a bonus dividend of $1.50 per share on top of the regular quarterly payout of $0.75. The base dividend provides a 4.8% yield right now.

Oil prices could take off again once China lifts its COVID-19 lockdowns and the U.S. government ends its release of strategic reserves designed to bring down gas prices ahead of the coming midterm elections in early November.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income

Bank of Montreal and CNRL pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can now find top TSX dividend stocks trading at attractive prices.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

1 REIT That Pays a Monthly Distribution (With 6% Yield and 3.2% CAGR) 

| Puja Tayal

It's a good time to buy REITs at a hefty discount to lock in higher passive income. This REIT pays…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend All-Stars

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for easy passive income? Here are three Canadian dividend all-stars.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Puja Tayal

Building a portfolio takes years. Without further ado, invest in these monthly dividend payers and start earning.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Make the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor who wants to set it and forget it, these three TSX stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,000 This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top TSX stocks that could outperform broader markets in the long term.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat That’ll Pay Passive Income Investors Through a 2023 Recession

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stock looks like a dividend bargain to pick up right now.

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock at Current Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

RY stock has dropped 20% since January, underperforming broader markets. Is Canada's biggest bank still a buy?

Read more »