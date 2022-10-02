Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks (With +5% Yields) to Buy Right Now

3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks (With +5% Yields) to Buy Right Now

Here are three dirt-cheap TSX stocks that trade with elevated dividend yields and solid growth prospects ahead.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Index of stocks is down 13.5% this year. It just hit a new one-year low. However, many TSX stocks are down by much, much more. Undoubtably, there is a lot to worry about. Inflation has remained elevated, and central banks keep raising interest rates.

Many TSX stocks are cheap and trading with high dividend yields

Bear markets can be very tough for investors. Nobody enjoys seeing their portfolio decline. Yet bear markets can also be great buying opportunities for investors willing to look several years out.

Stock market crashes feel like they are permanent. Yet history has demonstrated they never are. If you can swallow the volatility, here are three dirt-cheap TSX stocks that trade with elevated dividend yields (+5%) and have solid growth prospects ahead.

A solid Canadian real estate stock

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) has experienced a severe 38% drop in 2022. The market is discounting REITs like Dream Industrial because of rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

It has 257 multi-tenanted industrial properties split 65% in Canada and 35% in Europe. These are high-end properties that are over 99% occupied. Industrial real estate demand has been very strong in 2022. That has fueled record rental rate growth and strong +10% cash flow per unit growth.

Industrial real estate fundamentals remain very strong, but the market seems to ignore it. As a result, investors can pick up Dream Industrial for only 12 times funds from operations.

It is one of the cheapest industrial REITs in Canada or the United States. This cheap TSX stock also earns a substantial 6.4% dividend yield that pays investors monthly!

A large-cap TSX energy stock

Even after rising 15% in 2022, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is still incredibly cheap. This TSX stock only trades for 5.69 times last 12-month (LTM) trailing earnings.

Its stock has recently pulled back 18%. The stock market is fearing a recession and oil prices have fallen from over US$100 per barrel to around US$76 today.

Yet even at today’s oil prices, Suncor can earn a significant amount of spare cash. It can be cash flow positive when oil is as low as US$28 per barrel. With its balance sheet rapidly improve, Suncor is in a much more sustainable position than previously.

The company has an activist shareholder involved, and I suspect this could unlock some long-term value. Certainly, there are some risks, but investors can collect a 5.1% dividend while they wait for the turnaround to unfold.

A diversified utility with growth and income

Another dirt-cheap stock to consider today is Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN). This premium utility stock earned a 245% total return over the past decade. Nearly 60% of that return would have been from its growing stream of dividends in that time.

It has grown its dividend by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Today, investors can lock in a yield of 5.44% on this stock. That is a significant spread from its five-year dividend yield average of 4.33%. It only trades with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15.8. That is a bargain when compared to other pure-play regulated utilities.

70% of Algonquin’s business comes from regulated utilities and 30% comes from its renewable power platform. These are both essential assets that earns sustainable cash flows. The company is looking to acquire a large utility in Kentucky.

Once completed that could provide meaningful high single-digit growth looking forward. For a combination of value, income, safety, and modest growth, this is a great TSX stock to consider buying today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

These funds provide a all-in-one portfolio of top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Real Value for Money (+ Growth)? Buy These 2 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential are strong buys if you want real value for money in…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have been paying dividends for decades and have growing earnings bases to support future payouts.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks in Canada to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada that you can consider buying today to hold for…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are two top utility stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Steady TSX Stocks to Buy This Fall

| Adam Othman

There is no telling how the market uncertainty will pan out in the coming months. Investing in these three low-volatility…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Is the market volatility making you apprehensive? Here are two of the safest dividend stocks right now that can give…

Read more »