Home » Investing » Here’s Why I’m Confident About Investing Through the Down Market

Here’s Why I’m Confident About Investing Through the Down Market

There is no bear market in history that has not been followed by a bull cycle. Rather than fret over current market conditions, consider this bear market as a unique opportunity.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

This has been a terrible year for the markets so far. Canadian markets have dropped 11%, while the S&P 500 has taken an even bigger hit, falling 23% this year. Growth stocks like in the technology sector are down much more than that. This year’s volatility has been so brutal that even seasoned market participants have felt the pinch. However, while portfolios are down big time, some savvy investors have not stopped adding quality names to theirs through this bear cycle.

Is the bear market an opportunity?

It’s natural to feel anxiety and fear when top stocks lose most of their value in these markets. Canada’s top growth stock Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) was the biggest wealth creator for years, returning more than 5,000% between 2015 and 2021.

However, when the cycle inverted late last year, SHOP became the biggest value destructor among TSX growth stocks. It has tumbled 85% since November 2021. Those who believe in Shopify’s fundamentals and have faith in its leadership understand that these are cyclical phases. The correction could be a significant opportunity for long-term investors.

It’s vital to acknowledge that stock markets work in cycles. There is no bear market in history that has not been followed by a bull cycle. Volatility is the innate nature of stocks. Sometimes, there are small swings, but they can also be massive. It’s essential to monitor your behavioural biases during these times. And investing for the longer term alleviates risk to a large extent.

If you have a strong conviction about your stock pick or a proven investment strategy, you should stick to it. Resist the temptation to exit your position just because your neighbour or colleague is selling.

Bear markets bring rare opportunities.

Staying invested or increasing your position in down markets lowers your average buying price. That’s why legendary investor Warren Buffett has famously said, “it is wise for investors to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Bear markets force stocks to trade below their fair values and thus create a rare opportunity for investors.

For example, TSX energy stocks tumbled close to their decade-lows in the first half of 2020 amid the pandemic. Canada’s biggest energy company Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) tumbled to $12 levels during those days. Today, after two and a half years, the stock is trading close to $70, marking a handsome total return of 500%.

Coming into 2022, CNQ has become stronger on the earnings front and even on the balance sheet front. Those who panicked in March 2020 amid the pandemic missed some massive gains. So, notably, quality businesses can withstand external shocks and outperform when the winds change. Note that CNQ kept raising dividends during the pandemic when peers suspended their payouts, highlighting its quality and business strength.

Bottom line

You are mistaken to think that those gains would have been possible if you had timed the markets back then. It’s nearly impossible to get in at the lowest price and exit at the peak. So, the moral of the story is to practice disciplined investing. That is, keep putting your money in quality names irrespective of the market conditions.

Canadians have a top-notch solution to facilitate this strategy — the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). It will encourage you to stay disciplined and also allow you to grow money tax-free in the long-term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks are strong buys right now because their current share prices are way below their true values.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Fell to Two-Year Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BNS stock at such depressed levels?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

This Incredibly Common Mistake Can Come Back to Bite Dividend Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying dividend stocks? Keep these characteristics in mind!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought at These Prices

| Jed Lloren

Stocks are currently trading at unbelievable discounts. Here are three TSX stocks you’ll wish you had bought at these prices!

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $165 per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly passive income stocks are offering ultra-high dividends for investors right now.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Keep in Your TFSA Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best stocks TFSA investors can buy on the dip to hold for the long term…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats investors can buy now to minimize their risk exposure amid ongoing…

Read more »