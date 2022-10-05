Home » Investing » The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

One way to choose good stocks to invest in is to see what investors like Warren Buffett, with a time-tested track record, have chosen.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett

Image source: The Motley Fool

One of the most significant changes in the world of investment has been the introduction of commission-free trading apps. Mobile apps have made investing more accessible. Individuals who previously had to rely upon brokers and investment managers can now make the investments themselves.

But retail investors, by definition, do not have in-depth knowledge or understanding of the market like brokers do. And even though it can be learned, some people opt for less time-consuming alternatives. They range from robo-advisors and ETFs to mimicking the portfolio or individual investment choices of gurus like Warren Buffett.

So, if you have $300 to invest, you want to know which of Buffett’s investments might be the right fit for you (based on capital on hand). Here are two companies that should stand out from the rest.

A tech stock Buffet likes

Warren Buffett, even though he is not a fan of crypto (to put it mildly), has no qualms about investing in tech stocks. And one of the tech companies in his portfolio is HP (NYSE:HPQ), a relatively recent acquisition. And even though it no longer has the largest market share in the laptop market (when Lenovo grabbed the top spot), it’s still a formidable player in the global computer market.

It’s also one of the top printer manufacturers in the world. The company has several other products, mostly in the same sphere, but they don’t have the same level of global penetration.

Hewlett-Packard, or HP, has been around since 1939, making it one of the oldest companies in this space. It has global recognition, and its products are available in virtually all corners of the world. No doubt, these qualities attracted Warren Buffett to this company. HP’s also currently heavily discounted and undervalued, trading at a 36% decline from its yearly peak, with a price-to-earnings of just 4.4.

As an undervalued tech giant that may take off when the market stabilizes, HP is one of the best companies to invest in (from Warren Buffett’s portfolio). It also offers dividends at a great yield, but that might not be a significant enough factor with low capital.

A bank stock for value investors

As a Canadian investor, you may be familiar with the “big-five,” which refers to the five largest banks in the country. The US has something like this as well, the big four banks, and one of them is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). BofA is your typical blue-chip stock: Strong, stable, huge, and mostly profitable.

It’s the second largest bank in the country by asset size and has a massive footprint – 67 million consumers, 4,000 locations, and over 55 million digital users.

Though the stock still hasn’t recovered from the decline during the Great Recession. Although US banks were the hardest, they have come a long way in the past decade. BAC stock rose almost 700% from January 2012 to January 2022. And it’s currently discounted and modestly valued, making it a good investment at a good price.

Foolish takeaway

These two Warren Buffett stocks can be an asset in your TFSA and RRSP. And if your capital situation improves, you can also buy them for their dividends. The dividend payouts can allow you to accumulate USD in your registered accounts for future investments across the border.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three oversold stocks aren't just great right now for high passive income, but provide exposure to high-growth industries.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Invest $30,000 to Earn $500,000 + $7,800 in Tax-Free Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Make the power of compounding work for you and turn a $30,000 investment into $500,000 in the next 20 years.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

5 Things to Know About Telus (TSX:T) Stock

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Telus offers a diversified business model and steady dividend growth. Is it a buy in this market?

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can expect these companies to pay uninterrupted dividends and grow their payouts in the coming years.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Confident About Investing Through the Down Market

| Vineet Kulkarni

There is no bear market in history that has not been followed by a bull cycle. Rather than fret over…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks are strong buys right now because their current share prices are way below their true values.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Fell to Two-Year Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BNS stock at such depressed levels?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

This Incredibly Common Mistake Can Come Back to Bite Dividend Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying dividend stocks? Keep these characteristics in mind!

Read more »