Home » Investing » 1 TSX Sector I’m Bullish on in October 2022

1 TSX Sector I’m Bullish on in October 2022

Renewable energy is exactly where investors should sit on their cash, so this is the top stock I’d recommend to buy this month.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

October started off strong for investors, with the TSX seeing an improvement already this month after a sharp downturn in September. While it may not last long, there are a few sectors I remain bullish on for the foreseeable future.

And I do mean the future. After all, if you’re going to get into investing it should be for the long term, not short. So there are still deals to be had during this downturn, but with some hope on the horizon, the TSX sector I’d get in on now is renewable energy.

Why renewable energy

Renewable energy provides investors with a path to insane growth in the decades to come. Think about the oil tycoons and coal companies of the past. That’s where we’re at right now. Of course, the problem is that you have to choose the right companies if you’re going to invest in renewable stocks.

Luckily, you don’t necessarily have to invest in just one company providing one type of energy project. Instead, you can invest in a company that has a bunch under its banner, as well as a strong backer.

That company is Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP).

Brookfield’s growth

There’s a reason I’d choose Brookfield Renewable stock over other renewable energy stocks right now. The main reason is its diversification. The company has practically every type of renewable asset under its banner, but is also diversified in its locations as well.

Investing in Brookfield gives you access to offshore wind farms, hydro plants, and solar farms. You can gain access to deals being made in a Europe seeking to get away from Russian oil, but also to future growth from deals in the United States as well.

Furthermore, there is a solid history of growth here. This is not a new company with startup growing pains. Quite the contrary, it’s been around for decades, and has backing by parent company Brookfield Asset Management.

How much growth are we talking?

If you want to see just how much growth there could be in the decades to come, let’s look at the past first. Brookfield Renewable stock has seen shares rise by 1,692% in the last two decades alone. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%, and includes the recent pullback.

It was one of the last stocks to finally fall into negative territory last month, with shares down 4.3% year to date. But there’s already been improvements this month, with shares now back where they were at the start of 2022.

Why does this matter? Because we could see a resurgence of this stock back to 52-week highs even this month! Other growth stocks have seen major movement, but Brookfield is a growth stock that has the stability to make investors stay. Part of that comes from its dividend yield, currently at 4%, which investors haven’t seen for quite some time.

The future is calling

This October, I would sincerely consider investing in Brookfield Renewable stock while it’s still down. Shares could reverse at any time, thanks to long-term contracts that bring in stable revenue. Something investors will want should we enter a recession in 2023.

Meanwhile, you can bring in a 4% dividend yield as of writing, all while catching shares at prices we haven’t seen since February. So, let me give you a glance at what you could be looking at over the next few months and years.

Should Brookfield hit 52-week highs, a $10,000 investment today could be worth $12,045 in the next few months alone! And if it keeps growing at a similar CAGR, in the next decade you could see that $10,000 turn into $56,503!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Why Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Stock Tumbled 17% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BTE stock?

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock I Bought This Year — and 1 I Sold

| Andrew Button

I bought and sold Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock this year. There is one other energy stock I bought and held.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

This Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 85.3% Over 3 Years – Should You Buy It?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend aristocrat that delivered massive gains in the last 3 years is a strong buy for its exceptional financial…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best TSX dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy right now to earn reliable monthly passive…

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Why Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock Tumbled to 18-Month Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Even the stable utility sector has felt the market correction. Here's why Fortis stock is still a top defensive bet.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Confident About Investing Through the Down Market

| Vineet Kulkarni

There is no bear market in history that has not been followed by a bull cycle. Rather than fret over…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $165 per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly passive income stocks are offering ultra-high dividends for investors right now.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Why Did Cenovus (TSX:CVE) Drop 15.7% in September?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) stock fell 15% as oil prices weakened in September. Is this Canadian energy major a value buy?

Read more »