Home » Investing » Turn a $50,000 TFSA Into $1.1 Million + $19,000 in Tax-Free Dividends for Life

Turn a $50,000 TFSA Into $1.1 Million + $19,000 in Tax-Free Dividends for Life

Earn tax-free passive income for life in your TFSA. Here are five TSX stocks that could turn your $50,000 TFSA into $1 million.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investors should aim to leverage the power of compounding to build wealth over the long term. In the last 20 years, equity markets have managed to deliver inflation-beating returns to investors. For example, a $100,000 investment in the S&P 500 index in October 2022 would be worth $446,600 today. After adjusting for dividends, total returns would be closer to $660,000.

We can see how spending time in the market can help investors snowball their savings and derive compounded returns. While index investing is a solid option to create wealth over time, you can also look to buy and hold quality dividend stocks in your equity portfolio and earn a passive-income stream.

How to convert a $50,000 TFSA into $1.1 million

If you have $50,000 to invest, the ongoing market pullback offers an opportunity to buy quality stocks at a discount. You can identify companies on the TSX that are equipped with robust balance sheets and sustainable dividend payouts.

These dividends can be utilized to buy additional shares of the companies, which will result in higher payouts in the future, allowing you to convert a $50,000 investment into $1.1 million within 20 years.

If these stocks are held in a Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, you can earn tax-free dividend income for life. Here are five such dividend stocks Canadians can buy right now and generate tax-free income in 2022.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

One of the largest banks in North America, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD), currently offers investors a dividend yield of 4.33%. An investment of $10,000 in TD stock 20 years back would be worth $123,000 today in dividend-adjusted gains.

In October 2002, investors could have purchased 625 shares of TD for $10,000. Given its current dividend of $3.56 per share, your annual dividend payout would be $2,225 today.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

One of the largest clean energy companies globally, Brookfield Renewable Partners would have turned a $10,000 investment into $231,000 in the last two decades. Investors could purchase 2,000 shares of BEP in October 2002 for $10,000. It now pays investors an annual dividend of $1.74 per share, translating to an annual payout of $3,480 for 2,000 shares.

Enbridge

The largest pipeline company in Canada, Enbridge has turned a $10,000 investment into $105,640 in the last 20 years. For $10,000, investors could have bought 872 shares of ENB, allowing them to generate $3,000 in annual dividends today.

goeasy

The fourth dividend stock on my list is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a company that operates in the financial lending space. Despite its cyclical nature, GSY stock has returned a monstrous 4,170% to investors over a period of 20 years.

You could have brought 2,353 shares of goeasy for $10,000 in October 2002. Given its current dividend payout of $3.64 per share, annual dividends would be close to $8,565 today.

Brookfield Asset Management

The final dividend stock here is Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset management companies in the world. Since October 2002, it has turned a $10,000 investment into $220,390. You could have purchased 2,293 shares of BAM for $10,000 in October 2002, allowing you to generate $1,742 in annual dividends today.

The Foolish takeaway

We can see an investment of $10,000 in each of these stocks in October 2022 would be worth $1.1 million today. Further, investors would also generate $19,000 in annual dividends in the next year, translating to a forward yield of 38% on the initial $50,000 investment.

Past returns should not matter much to investors. But investors can use this article as a starting point to identify similar companies with massive long-term potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That are Aristocrats in the Making

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you're searching for passive income, don't count out underrated dividend stocks. Here are two options that have massive long-term…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Defensive Stocks to Buy as the Global Growth Outlook Weakens

| Vineet Kulkarni

If global growth weakens next year, here's how investors can create defensive portfolios in such volatile markets.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in October 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the volatile outlook, I believe the following three TSX stocks could be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

Modern buildings in business district
Dividend Stocks

The Top Real Estate Stocks To Buy With $100

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three real estate stocks not only provide you with passive income, but also should do well even if the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $1,000 Right Now to Create Passive Income for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor not knowing where to put the $1,000 you've saved, I have the answer for long-term passive…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Prepare for a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA has yet to go through a recession. Here's how you can start protecting it today and keep your…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

1 Leading Passive Income Stock I’m Buying Hand-Over-Fist Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

As market uncertainty continues to ramp up, I'm buying more of this incredibly resilient and high-quality passive income stock.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett Generates Most of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Warren Buffett is set to generate more than $6 billion in annual dividend income in the next 12 months. Let's…

Read more »