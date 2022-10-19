Home » Investing » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, October 19

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, October 19

An overnight decline in commodity prices could take the TSX energy and mining stocks lower at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks continued to recover for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as better-than-expected quarterly earnings from the U.S. market boosted investors’ confidence. The TSX Composite Index climbed by 177 points, or 1%, yesterday to settle at 18,798. Despite continued weakness in crude oil and base metals prices, the commodity-heavy Canadian market benchmark traded on a bullish note, mainly with the help of a sharp rally in shares of companies from the industrials, technology, consumer, and utilities sectors.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of gold mining firm IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) popped by 18.4% to $1.74 per share on October 18. This rally in IMG stock came after the company announced a deal with the Chinese miner Zijin Mining Group to sell its 95% interest in South America-based Rosebel Gold Mines. According to the agreement, IAMGOLD will receive $360 million in cash for the deal, and its equipment lease liabilities of about $41 million will be released. While IAMGOLD investors reacted positively to this news in the last session, its stock still trades with 55.8% year-to-date losses.

Bombardier, Innergex Renewable Energy, and Shopify were also among the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by more than 3.5% each.

In contrast, First Quantum Minerals, Ero Copper, and Advantage Energy fell by at least 3% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Suncor Energy, and Cenovus Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a bearish note early Wednesday morning, pointing to a lower opening for the main TSX index today, with expected big losses in mining and energy stocks. Besides the important domestic inflation data for September, Canadian investors may also want to keep a close eye on the latest building permits and crude oil stockpiles data from the U.S. market this morning. It’s important to note that hotter-than-expected inflation numbers could raise the possibility of continued rapid interest rate hikes in the near term and pressure growth stocks further.

On the corporate events front, Canadian companies Winpak and Mullen Group are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on October 19, which could keep their stocks volatile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MULLEN GROUP LTD. and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $15 a Share

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're bargain hunting, here are three of the top TSX stocks to buy now that each trade for less…

Read more »

clock time
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Goes Nuclear With Big Acquisition! Is it Time to Buy Shares?

| Andrew Button

Cameco (TSX:CCO) recently made a big acquisition that took its interests in nuclear energy far beyond uranium mining.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Invest in Lithium Stocks Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lithium stocks have underperformed lithium price growth in October. Should you invest in Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) stock?

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Cameco Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock dropped 22% after news it's investing in an electric company, but here's why I'm excited.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Metals Stocks Defying the Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the market drops past 52-week lows, these metal stocks have defied the TSX tumble and grown in the double…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Depressed Gold Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Gold stocks are out of favour due to a strong U.S. dollar. Gold miners are also experiencing higher operating costs.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) Stock Gained 13% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold and miner stocks could continue to trade weakly.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks That Could Soar if the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

| Joey Frenette

In choppy waters, two gold heavyweights look too good to pass up right now given their lowered entry points, dividend…

Read more »