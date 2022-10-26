Home » Investing » 2 Rising Stars to Buy Today for Massive Growth Potential

2 Rising Stars to Buy Today for Massive Growth Potential

These two small-cap TSX stocks have the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns in the coming decade.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

Many of the biggest names that stock market investors worldwide are crazy about began as little more than small market capitalization stocks. Tesla, a company with a US$661.9 billion market capitalization as of this writing, was worth US$1 billion in 2010. Amazon wasn’t worth more than US$100 million 25 years ago. Today, it boasts a massive US$1.2 trillion market capitalization.

Small-cap stocks typically have market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion. Not all small-cap stocks will deliver multifold returns. However, some have the potential to make early investors wealthier individuals for buying and holding the stock. Today, I will discuss two such rising stars you can consider buying today for this purpose.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) is a prime example of a small-cap stock with massive long-term growth potential. It is a $1.7 billion market capitalization Canadian alternative financial services company. Headquartered in Mississauga, goeasy provides loans for various purposes to non-prime lenders.

The long-established publicly traded company began paying its investors their shareholder dividends in 2004, making it a more attractive investment.

As of this writing, goeasy stock trades for $106.8 per share. It is down by almost 40% year to date and 48.2% from its 52-week high. While it is normally not a high-yielding dividend stock, the pullback in its share price this year has inflated its dividend yield to a more attractive 3.4%.

Considering that it’s a high-growth stock, its 1.9 trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio makes it an attractive bet at current levels. This valuation might offer an opportunity for stellar wealth growth you do not want to miss.

Mainstreet Equity

Buying investment properties is not the only way to invest in real estate in Canada. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSX:MEQ) is a rising star on the TSX that offers you exposure to the real estate market. The $1 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Calgary engages in acquiring, redeveloping, repositioning, and managing mid-market rental apartment buildings.

Mainstreet Equity stock trades for $110 per share. MEQ is down by 8.9% year to date and 28.7% from its 52-week high. The company has seen immense success over the years and has plenty more room to grow.

Mainstreet has expanded its portfolio from 272 units to almost 16,000 units in the last two decades. Specializing in multi-family residential units, Mainstreet Equity has successfully acquired several underperforming properties and improved them to generate sizeable rental income.

The company aims to become a market leader in Canada’s mid-market rental properties. Analysts anticipate its revenue to grow from $160 million in 2021 to $195 million this year. The attractively priced stock could be a good bet on sizeable long-term returns for your investment portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Buying and holding the stock of high-quality companies with the potential to grow significantly over the decades is a wise strategy if your goal is to become a wealthier investor. However, it’s important to understand the risk of investing in high-growth and relatively untested companies. You risk losing some or all of your investment if you bet on the wrong company.

Investors with well-balanced portfolios and comfortable with taking risks for high reward potential might want to consider keeping these two TSX stocks on their radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before October Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are on sale, including these three ultra-high yielders that are ripe for the picking!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: 3 Investments to Boost Your Monthly Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian REITs offer investors attractive discounts and are perfect investments if you're looking to boost your passive income.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

You can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks and start earning attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks now appear oversold.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With this Canadian dividend stock from the energy sector, you can easily earn passive income for decades.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy When There’s a Bear Market

| Adam Othman

These two resilient TSX stocks can be excellent investments to own during bear market conditions.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $1,000 in October Can Generate $102 a Year on Repeat

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn passive income? This October, invest $1,000 in two stocks and get $102 in repeat income.

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

2 ‘Toothpaste and Toilet Paper Stocks’ to Buy Without Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two prominent TSX consumer staples stocks are safe havens and consistent dividend payers in this period of high inflation.

Read more »