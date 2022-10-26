Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

3 TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Top TSX stocks now appear oversold.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

The market pullback is giving Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) investors an opportunity to acquire top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) is a giant in the Canadian banking sector with a current market capitalization of $158 billion. The stock is down 12% in 2022, giving investors who missed the big rally off the 2020 lows a chance to buy TD on a decent dip.

TD is using the war chest of cash on its balance sheet to boost its presence in the American market. The bank is buying First Horizon, a retail bank, for US$13.4 billion. Once the deal closes, TD will become a top-six bank in the U.S. market with a strong branch network that runs from Maine down the east coast to Florida and into other states in the southeastern part of the country.

TD is also spending US$1.3 billion to buy Cowen, an investment bank. The deal will boost TD’s capital markets capabilities, enabling it to compete better with peers on domestic and international opportunities.

TD raised its dividend by 13% for fiscal 2022. Another generous increase should be on the way for next year. Investors who buy the stock at the current price near $87 can get a 4% dividend yield.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC) trades for close to $22 per share at the time of writing compared to $28 earlier this year. The stock is down due to the impacts of the Omicron surge in the first part of the year and the subsequent crash in stock markets through the first and second quarters of 2022. In the insurance businesses, payouts for morbidity and mortality claims jumped in Canada and the United States while covid-lockdowns in Asia slowed product sales. On the wealth and asset management side, falling stock markets have put a dent in fees.

Near-term market volatility is expected and covid-19 is still a threat; however, better times should be on the way over the coming years, and investors might be underestimating the positive impact that Manulife will get from the recent jump in interest rates. Insurance companies need to set significant cash aside to cover potential claims. As interest rates rise, the return Manulife generates on these funds also increases.

The stock appears oversold today and offers a solid 6% dividend yield.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU) trades for close to $45 per share at the time of writing. This is about where the stock sat just before the pandemic when West Texas Intermediate oil traded for around US$60 per barrel. Interestingly, oil now trades for US$84, which is a very profitable price for Suncor.

Fuel demand has returned to 2019 levels and is expected to rise, as commuters head back to the office and airlines ramp up capacity to meet the surge in travel bookings. This bodes well for oil prices in the coming years and for Suncor’s production, refining, and retail operations.

The dividend is back above the pre-cut level, and investors should see decent payout increases or special bonus dividends emerge in 2023, as debt drops and share buybacks boost earnings and cash flow on a per-share basis.

The current base dividend provides a 4% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top TSX stocks to buy now

TD, Manulife, and Suncor pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, these stocks appear undervalued today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Manulife.

More on Dividend Stocks

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With this Canadian dividend stock from the energy sector, you can easily earn passive income for decades.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy When There’s a Bear Market

| Adam Othman

These two resilient TSX stocks can be excellent investments to own during bear market conditions.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $1,000 in October Can Generate $102 a Year on Repeat

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn passive income? This October, invest $1,000 in two stocks and get $102 in repeat income.

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

2 ‘Toothpaste and Toilet Paper Stocks’ to Buy Without Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two prominent TSX consumer staples stocks are safe havens and consistent dividend payers in this period of high inflation.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’m Buying in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab this oversold dividend stock in October before other investors catch on to its record-setting performance!

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

1 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy in October 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) is an undervalued dividend stock that is well worth picking up in the final days of…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $200 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 2,223 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how this Canadian dividend stock could let you generate $200 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

These 4 TSX Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees no longer need long-term income alone, but cash they can grab from passive income. And these dividend stocks have…

Read more »