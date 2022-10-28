Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Energy Stock (With 6% Dividends) I’d Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 Canadian Energy Stock (With 6% Dividends) I’d Buy Now and Hold Forever

Enbridge remains one of the top energy stocks trading on the TSX due to a healthy balance sheet and safe dividend yield.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

After a stellar performance in the first half of 2022, Canadian energy stocks have cooled off in recent months. The recent sell-off provides investors an opportunity to buy quality stocks such as Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) at a lower multiple. At the same time, you can create a passive income stream due to the tasty dividend yield.

While energy companies are cyclical, Enbridge’s diversified base of infrastructure assets allows it to generate cash flows across business cycles. In the last two decades, ENB stock has returned 358% to investors. After adjusting for dividends, total returns are closer to 950%.

Despite its outsized gains, Enbridge offers investors a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Is ENB a good stock to buy?

One of the largest midstream companies in the world, Enbridge is valued at a market cap of $107 billion and an enterprise value of $191 billion. Around 98% of its cash flows are indexed to long-term contracts generated from cost-of-service agreements. These steady revenue streams make Enbridge immune to fluctuations in commodity prices.

Further, 95% of its customers have investment-grade credit ratings, showcasing the resiliency of Enbridge’s business model. Additionally, 80% of company earnings are indexed to inflation, making it one of the top energy stocks on the TSX.

While several oil stocks globally suspended or reduced dividend payouts during the onset of COVID-19, Enbridge managed to increase these payments in 2020. In the last 20 years, Enbridge’s dividends have risen at an annual rate of 11.6%.

If you bought $10,000 worth of ENB stock back in October 2002, you could have purchased 870 shares. These shares would have generated $353 in dividends in the next year. Given the company’s annual dividend payout of $3.44 per share, 870 shares would increase the payment to almost $3,000, increasing your effective yield to 30%.

Enbridge has a payout ratio of 65%, which provides it with enough room to maintain or even increase dividends, expand its asset base, or reduce its debt profile. Earlier this year, Enbridge confirmed it has secured multiple expansion projects. These cash cows will help it grow cash flow per share between 5% and 7% through 2024, indicating further dividend increases are on the cards.

What next for Enbridge stock and investors?

Enbridge’s wide network of pipelines is crucial to North America. The company moves 30% of the crude oil produced in the continent and transports 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. It also operates North America’s third-largest natural gas utility by consumer count.

While renewable energy accounts for just 4% of total cash flows in 2022, Enbridge continues to grow its offshore wind portfolio. The shift towards clean energy solutions will accelerate in the upcoming decades. Enbridge is well-positioned to catch the tailwind and gain traction in this sector.

ENB stock has returned almost 12% annually to investors in the last 14 years. But it continues to trade at a reasonable valuation, and the stock is priced at 18 times forward earnings. Analysts tracking the company remain bullish and expect ENB stock to gain 10% in the next year. After accounting for its tasty dividend, total returns will be closer to 17%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why I Own Freehold Royalties Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Freehold Royalties is one of my top positions and an ideal stock for investors to buy while the…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Oil and gas stocks are rebounding after the recent pullback.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Snag Top Energy Stocks

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up top energy stocks like Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) and others in late October 2022.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

If I’d Invested in CVE Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CVE stock has provided market-beating returns of 52% in 2022, and continued strong oil and gas prices suggest continued outperformance.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About Enbridge Stock

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge pays a generous dividend and looks undervalued at the current stock price.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Utility Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to earn some serious passive income, utility stocks like Algonquin Power are trading with huge 7%…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has helped to push many stocks into discount territory. Here are two stocks under $100 to buy and…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, these TSX stocks could offer serious gains when a market sell-off occurs. That's why now…

Read more »