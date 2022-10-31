Home » Investing » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 3 Years

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 3 Years

Dividend stocks are known for passive income, and growth stocks are known for returns, but these three offer you both!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks remain some of the best investments you can make on the TSX today. While growth stocks had their time in the sun over the last few years, now it’s time for investors to seek out dividend stocks for some solid passive income.

However, there are definitely examples of companies that can provide you with both right now. That’s right; you can lock in long-term passive income, while also getting a great deal. You could see shares double in the next three years alone.

And my top options? Cargojet (TSX:CJT), goeasy (TSX:GSY) and Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP).

CP stock

CP stock is one of the best options for those looking to double their investment in the next three years. That’s because the company’s investment into Kansas City Southern gives it access to a rail line running from Canada down to Mexico. It now can bring in even more revenue from grain to gas. Plus, after a major overhaul in its core business in the last decade, it’s now a well-oiled machine producing revenue at the best of times and the worst of times.

Economists believe this adds up to CP stock potentially doubling in share price in the next few years. In fact, it could triple in that time, according to some of them. Shares trade at about $101 as of writing, up 12% year to date, and they currently have a dividend at 0.76%. That’s not high among dividend stocks but likely to skyrocket back after the debts from KSU are dealt with.

goeasy

goeasy stock is another winner for investors to consider among dividend stocks. It may be a tech stock, but investors seemed to not realize the fact that it’s been around for decades! The company provides furniture and appliances for loan and provides loans themselves. And it’s been growing at a rapid rate over the last few years.

However, the company surged during the tech boom. Now, shares are down 37% year to date, but not for a good reason. Further, it’s in a solid economic position right now. It trades at 10.67 times earnings at $110 per share. Analysts believe this could double in the next year or two as well. Further, you can lock in a dividend yield at 3.24% at these levels.

Cargojet stock

Finally, Cargojet stock is a growth opportunity that came to light this week. Shares surged on Oct. 31, when the company came out with earnings for the most recent quarter. Revenue was up over 20% year over year, and it was able to report a profit. That’s even despite the fall in e-commerce that many investors are worried about.

Given this, Cargojet stock remains a strong choice among growth stocks. But it also has a strong dividend to consider. While the company may still be growing its cargo airline business, it’s also making major partnerships. This means it will continue to have cash on hand to provide shareholders with a stable dividend.

Shares of Cargojet stock are still down 16.5% year to date as of writing, and it trades at just 12.51 times earnings even after this jump. So, you can grab a 0.88% dividend yield among dividend stocks as of writing and look forward to shares doubling in the next three years, if economists are to be believed.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CARGOJET INC. and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $20,000 Into $265,000 by the Time You Retire

| Andrew Walker

Here's how retirement investors can harness the power of compounding to build wealth.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks With Sky-High Yields

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) has a 6.6% yield!

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Buy Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Before the Year Is Out

| Adam Othman

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) stock can be an excellent buy for investors during its current lows for investors seeking…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How to Easily Turn a $6,000 TFSA Into $25,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Reasonably valued growth stocks such as Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) should be part of your TFSA portfolio in 2022.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFI Stock Looks Like a Deal Right Now

| Adam Othman

This under-the-radar TSX stock looks like a great value pick for investors seeking excellent deals for their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for 3 Years

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian REITs Under $10 Are Cash Cows for Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian REITs trading below $10 but are excellent cash cows for dividend investors.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy Now for Financial Freedom 

| Puja Tayal

You can achieve financial freedom if you invest regularly and create a portfolio of growth and dividend stocks. Here are…

Read more »