Home » Investing » Cargojet Stock Jumped 13%: Is it a Buy Now?

Cargojet Stock Jumped 13%: Is it a Buy Now?

Cargojet had a 13% boost in share price this week, with the company reporting a major profit, up from a loss last year.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
An airplace on a runway

Image source: Getty Images.

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) shares jumped 13% this week as the cargo airliner reported strong earnings. The company had an incredible third quarter, with revenue up 20% year-over-year, and an $83.4-million-dollar profit, compared to a loss the year before.

Despite increasing inflation, and a slump in e-commerce purchases, Cargojet stock managed to come out on top. And it’s all thanks to a new strategy, according to management.

What happened

The new strategy discussed by Cargojet’s management team included strategic planning for a potential recession, and a decrease in consumer spending. The company continues to supply the capacity required to keep up with customer demand, while planning future business transactions.

It was these successful business-to-business transactions that helped during this quarter, management said. Long-term contracts continue to support the company, even if cargo numbers decline.

Deals such as those with DHL and Amazon are proof of this, with the former set to bring in an estimated $2.3 billion over seven years.

Economists react

The news led economists to fire off share estimates and provide their two cents about the recent news. The company retained balance sheet flexibility, managed capital spending, and have a growth strategy in place that should remain stable at least for the next few years.

In particular, analysts approved of Cargojet’s expected domestic growth for full-year 2023, which should be in the high-to-low single-digits. Furthermore, it retains the ability to cancel or defer up to US$300 million in future aircraft acquisitions. This will allow the company to keep cash on hand in a recession.

Even if charter assumptions go down this year, economists are confident that the company is a solid buy. Furthermore, they’re confident that the stock has a potential target price of over $200. In fact, some marked it as high as $275!

Should you buy it?

Cargojet stock seems like a great buy at these prices. You can lock in an astounding deal right now, with shares down 21% year-to-date. The fundamentals are sound as well, with Cargojet stock trading at just 11.94 times earnings as of this writing.

It gets better. Cargojet stock trades at 2.97 times earnings and remains in an enviable position in terms of its balance sheet. It would take just 71.94% of its equity to pay off all of its debts. This makes it a strong buy with a balanced portfolio.

Also, Cargojet stock is growing all the time. We’ve seen these business-to-business deals coming through. More could be on the way after a potential recession, once we enter a period of growth. Plus, Cargojet is ready to take on a looming recession with US$300 million on hand, so it should come out the other end as strong as ever.

That’s in large part thanks to long-term contracts such as the ones mentioned above. These will provide years of income, even if consumer demand goes down. Investors should certainly keep that in mind with these prices.

Bottom line

Cargojet stock may be down 21% year-to-date, but it’s up 1,995% in the last decade. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.53%! Even after a pullback from all-time highs. Plus, most of that growth came in before the deals with DHL and Amazon. So, if you’re looking for even more growth in the years to come, I would certainly consider Cargojet stock at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Air Canada a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Let’s find out whether Air Canada stock is worth buying after its improved financial performance in the third quarter.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Puja Tayal

This year, investors were largely focused on buying dividend stocks due to interest rate hikes. November is a ripe time…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

4 Undervalued TSX Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four TSX stocks offer incredible value today and are perfect long-term holds for investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

A Recession Silver Lining: 2 Stocks That Could Post Supernormal Returns From Here

| Puja Tayal

A recession is when value investors go stock hunting, as fundamental stocks are cheap. These stocks have potential for supernormal…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is the best play during a downturn and even a recession, as consumers still flock to it.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

| Tony Dong

These four tried-and-true investment strategies can help you turn $100,000 into $1 million over time.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

How to Increase Your TFSA Limit Beyond $6,000 Without Incurring a Tax Liability

| Puja Tayal

Is the $6,000 TFSA limit too small for your investment goals? Here's how you can extend this limit without attracting…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to invest when stocks are so far down, but these three TSX stocks are no-brainers at…

Read more »