Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: Earn $130/Month Tax Free for Decades

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $130/Month Tax Free for Decades

Are you looking to make steady, tax-free, passive income regardless of where the market moves? Add these stocks to your TFSA now.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks have been highly volatile amid high inflation and rising interest rates. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the economic trajectory further remains a concern. Despite the volatility and uncertainty, investors can easily earn steady and tax-free passive income in their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) by investing in top Canadian dividend stocks

Thankfully, the TSX has multiple stocks with a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Further, a few have been growing dividends for over 25 years, indicating strength of their business model and the resiliency of payouts.  

So, if you want to make a steady tax-free passive income, regardless of where the market moves, consider investing in the following three Dividend Aristocrats now. 

Enbridge

With a dividend-growth history of 27 years (dividend increased at an average annualized rate of 10%), Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is must-have stock to earn tax-free passive income. It runs an energy infrastructure business with 40 diverse cash flow streams to support its payouts. Further, contractual arrangements to reduce price and volume risk and a growing adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) support its distributable cash flow (DCF) per share and dividend payments. 

Investors should note that Enbridge has raised its dividend amid all market conditions (including 2008-2009’s recession and the COVID-19 pandemic). This shows the strength of its business model. Further, its two-pronged growth strategy, including expanding conventional pipelines and increasing renewable power-generation capacity investments, positions it well to capitalize on growing energy demand. 

About 80% of Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA has protection against inflation. Moreover, the high utilization of its assets, new secured projects, and strategic acquisitions will likely support its DCF per share and drive future dividend payments. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.86 a share, implying a lucrative yield of 6.4%. 

Canadian Utilities

From energy, let’s move to utilities. The companies in the utility sectors have regulated cash flows, implying that they generate predictable cash flows to support their payouts. Further, their business remains immune to economic cycles, implying that their payouts are well protected. Within the utility space, let’s take a look at Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock. 

Canadian Utilities is among the safest stocks to add to your TFSA portfolio for regular passive income. It has raised its dividend for 50 years — the highest among all Canadian corporations. Its growing rate base, continued investments in regulated and contracted assets, and cost-control measures indicate that Canadian Utilities could continue to grow its dividend in the coming years, making it a solid passive income stock. 

It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.44 a share, translating into a dividend yield of 5.1%. 

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another gem in the utility sector to earn worry-free passive income for decades. It owns and operates a regulated electric and gas utility business that remains immune to economic cycles. Fortis has paid and raised its dividend for 49 years, thanks to its low-risk business and solid cash flows. Further, it plans to grow its dividend by 6% per annum through 2025.  

Fortis is expanding its rate base through its $20 billion capital program, which will support its earnings growth and dividend payments. Moreover, its growing renewable power capacity is a positive. The visibility over its future dividend and a resilient business make Fortis an attractive income stock. Investors can earn a dividend yield of 4.3% by investing in Fortis at current levels.

Bottom line

These three Canadian stocks offer an average dividend yield of over 5.2%. Thus, an investment of $30K in these stocks via a TFSA would help you easily earn a tax-free passive income of $130 every month for life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Trading at Buy-Now Prices

| Adam Othman

Are you looking for high-quality dividend stocks trading for a discount? Here are two TSX stocks you can add to…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Bets for Investing in TSX Energy Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

While markets have dropped 8% this year, TSX energy stocks have returned 70%.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

These 4 Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a retiree, you want safety and security from your investments. That's why I would recommend these four dividend…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now with Less Than $100

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Capital of less than $100 is enough to buy one of these three promising growth stocks that don't belong to…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Buyer Beware: Why Cheap Stocks Aren’t Always Bargains Worth Buying

| Kay Ng

Don't jump into stocks because they're cheap. Sometimes, it's better to buy similar stocks that trade at a premium.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can easily earn $500 in monthly passive income in Canada by investing in this top dividend stock…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $336,375 + $127/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an amazing dividend stock that could help TFSA investors earn reliable monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 15,000 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can easily earn $1,000 in monthly passive income from a high-quality TSX dividend stock.

Read more »