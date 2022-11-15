Home » Investing » Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? These 3 TSX Stocks Could Get You There

Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? These 3 TSX Stocks Could Get You There

Dividend stocks like First National (TSX:FN) can pay you cash income each and every single month!

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House

Image source: Getty Images

Do you want $300 in monthly dividend income? Believe it or not, you can find stocks that can make that happen. Most dividend stocks pay quarterly, but a few pay monthly. If you invest $100,000 at an average yield of 3.6%, all in monthly paying dividend stocks, you’ll collect $300 a month. Assuming, that is, the dividend doesn’t get cut. Sometimes companies do cut their dividends, but on the flip side, some companies increase their dividends. In this article, I will explore three Canadian dividend stocks that could pay you $300 a month – with less than $100,000 invested.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is a Canadian mortgage lender. It partners with mortgage brokers to help people get loans that work for them. Often, when people go to buy homes, they aren’t satisfied with the rate their bank offers them. They want to shop around. In such situations, they’ll go to a mortgage broker, and a mortgage broker might help them find a loan from a company like FN.

This economy is having mixed effects on companies like First National. On the one hand, First National is collecting ever higher amounts of interest income on existing mortgages, because interest rates are going up. On the other hand, rising interest rates are also causing new mortgage issuance to decrease. It’s a mixed bag, but on the whole, FN’s revenue grew 10% in the most recent quarter. So, the company’s approach is working for now. And, its stock has a 6.98% yield!

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a Canadian pipeline company with a 5.6% yield, paid monthly. If you invest $100,000 in it, you collect $466 per month, assuming the dividend doesn’t change. Now, Pembina Pipeline’s dividend could change – in a good way. The company’s payout ratio (dividend divided by earnings) is very low for a pipeline company, just 20%! In the most recent quarter, PPL earned $3.24 per share, and paid out only $0.64 per share. So, the company isn’t paying out so much in dividends that it has nothing left to invest in its business. Also, the business is growing. In the most recent quarter, PPL delivered:

  • $2.7 billion in revenue, up 37%
  • $3.24 in earnings per share, up 219%
  • $574 million in cash from operations, down 26.9%

Apart from cash from operations, it was a pretty good showing. The company increased its revenue a lot, if it can keep that up then the cash flow situation might improve. Definitely don’t invest all of your money into this company, but a small position in a diversified energy portfolio might make sense.

Keyera

Keyera Corp (TSX:KEY) is an energy stock with a 6.67% dividend yield. You don’t need to invest a tonne of money at that yield to get significant cash flows going. At a 6.67% yield, you only need to invest about $54,000 to get $300 in monthly cash flow. That’s not a whole lot to save, all things considered, yet it could go a long way.

Of course, you should never put all of your money in a single energy stock like Keyera. Stocks with exorbitantly high yields often have such yields because they are riskier than average. KEY nearly doubled its earnings in its most recent quarter, but it increased its debt by about $400 million. The large earnings growth is typical for oil companies this year, but unlike many of its competitors, KEY isn’t paying its debt off. It looks riskier than other oil companies, but these are the kinds of risks you have to take if you want gigantic yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of where the market goes, investors can earn a steady income from this Canadian TSX stock.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Which of These 2 Energy Stocks is a Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Trading at significant discounts from all-time highs, these 2 dividend stocks can be the perfect passive income assets for your…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Safe TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for Life

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to get wealthy through your TFSA, here are three top Canadian dividend stocks to buy, hold,…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Telus Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors could be earning a 13.5% dividend yield on TELUS stock (TSX:T) after its latest dividend raise.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy This Fall Before They Recover

| Adam Othman

Add these two high-quality TSX stocks to your portfolio while they still trade below their all-time highs to capture potentially…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Algonquin? This TSX Utility Stock Looks Far More Attractive

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you exit AQN stock?

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Everyone Is Talking About Spin Master Stock: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Spin Master stock has dropped 25% this month and is currently trading at its 20-month low.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Robin Brown

Top Canadian utility stocks have dropped in recent weeks. Top-quality income stocks like Fortis look like great buying opportunities today!

Read more »