Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Get Passive Income of $300/Month With This TSX Stock

Get Passive Income of $300/Month With This TSX Stock

Are you looking to earn recurring passive income? Consider investing in this TSX stock, and you could get passive income of $300 or more per month.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

One of the most important goals every investor wants is to generate a stable and recurring income stream. Finding the stocks to get passive income can be hard, and differing quarterly payout schedules can make budgeting a frustrating thing. Fortunately, there are some stellar stocks on the market that provide juicy dividends that are paid out on a monthly cadence.

Here’s a look at one of those dividend stocks and why you may want to consider buying it now.

Here’s a defensive and reliable investment

The stock to help get passive income of $300 per month is TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW). TransAlta boasts a portfolio of 50 renewable facilities that are located across Canada, the U.S., and Australia.

The facilities boast a generating capacity of 3,214 megawatts, which makes TransAlta one of the largest renewable energy generators in Canada. TransAlta’s facilities include wind, solar, hydro, and gas sites.

Perhaps best of all, those facilities are bound to long-term regulated contracts, meaning that they generate a stable and recurring revenue stream. Those contracts typically span a decade or more in duration.

TransAlta is growing: opportunity is calling

One of the unique aspects of renewable energy stocks like TransAlta is that they have a huge advantage over their fossil fuel-burning peers. That advantage comes in the form of the massive transition to renewables that is underway.

In short, traditional utilities are straddled with massive transition costs stemming from cleaner policies and regulations at all levels. Those transition efforts will take a decade or longer to complete and cost billions.

By comparison, an all-renewable operation like TransAlta is already meeting those new guidelines. This means that TransAlta can instead invest in growth initiatives.

Finally, let’s talk stock price. Like much of the market, TransAlta’s stock price has dropped significantly this year. As of the time of writing, the stock is down over 20%.

This makes it the perfect moment to buy a great long-term investment at a huge discount. By way of example, investors buying $5,000 of the stock today will receive a whopping 85 more shares than they would have if they bought at the start of 2022. That translates into nearly $7 extra per month in dividends.

Speaking of dividends…

One of the main reasons why investors turn to TransAlta is for the juicy dividend that the company offers as well as that impressive monthly payout schedule. As of the time of writing, TransAlta boasts a yield of 6.60%, making it one of the better-paying income stocks on the market.

This means that a $55,000 investment in TransAlta will earn you passive income of $300 each month!

Keep in mind that investors that aren’t ready to draw on that impressive monthly dividend can opt to reinvest it until needed. Over a longer period, this will provide a massive boost to your eventual monthly income. That’s a great plan for investors with longer timelines that may not have $55,000 in a TFSA lying around.

In other words, TransAlta’s juicy dividend and frequent payout make it a superb long-term option as a buy-and-forget investment.

How to get passive income of $300 or more per month

All stocks, even a defensive gem like TransAlta, carry some risk. That’s part of the reason why diversifying your portfolio is so important.

Generating an income of $300 per month is attainable with TransAlta. Just make sure that investment is part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This is the best time to invest in passive income opportunities in Canadian real estate stocks like CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN)

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income in 2023 to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

| Aditya Raghunath

Supplement your CPP and OAS payout by creating a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks trading on the TSX in 2023.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 2 CPP Changes Canadian Investors Need to Know for 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the CPP tax credit to buy blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management in…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with reliable dividends look attractive in the current environment.

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 and Get $500/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to invest in stocks to get passive income? For that, you need smart diversification. Here’s how to…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

| Andrew Button

High-dividend stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) may treat you well in retirement.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $100/Month in Easy Passive Income? Buy 470 Shares of This Canadian Stock

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some easy passive income? Pembina Pipeline could be a great defensive Canadian dividend stock to buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Buy These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians battling a choppy market should look to snatch up ultra-high-yield dividend stocks like Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO) today.

Read more »