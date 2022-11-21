Home » Investing » 4 Things to Know About CNR Stock in November 2022

4 Things to Know About CNR Stock in November 2022

Should you buy CNR stock?

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Railroad companies are perceived as stable, value-creating stocks. Bigwig Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has been a stellar example of that for the last several years. Let’s take a look at whether CNR stock is worth betting on for the long term or not.

Competitive advantage

CNR operates a 20,000-mile network and connects three key coasts, the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico. Such an unmatched network provides scale and cost advantages that stand tall in duopolistic markets.

CNR was one of the early adopters of Precision Scheduled Railroading, which focuses on improving operational efficiency. It is a railroad strategy that helps achieve lower operating ratios and consolidate the rail network.

CNR has a diversified revenue profile, which makes its topline relatively stable in almost all kinds of markets. It derives 44% of its revenues from petroleum and chemicals, while grains, metals, and others contribute to the rest. Canada contributed more than two-thirds to its consolidated revenues, while the U.S. makes up for the rest.   

Financial growth

Railroad companies are cyclical companies. Their earnings growth has a strong correlation with business or economic cycles. However, stocks like CNR recovered much earlier than broader markets amid the pandemic-led crash in 2020.

In the last decade, CNR reported revenue and earnings growth of 4% and 6% compounded annually, respectively. Railroad companies are mature companies and may not be prudent for growth investors. However, if you are looking for stability, given your relatively low-risk tolerance, railroad companies like CNR are apt bets.  

Notably, CNR has consistently generated a return on equity of above 20% in the last 10 years. That indicates the company is quite investable and is efficiently converting its equity into earnings. Companies with return-on-equity ratios below 15% are generally considered unhealthy.

CNR has a strong balance sheet with manageable debt and a solid liquidity position. Its debt-to-equity ratio at the end of the third-quarter quarter came in at 0.7.

Shareholder returns

Railroad giant Canadian National Railway has returned 12% and 16% compounded annually in the last five and 10 years, beating broader markets. However, its biggest peer, Canadian Pacific, notably outperformed in the same period, returning 20% compounded annually in the same period.

Stocks like CP and CNR are not for everyone. If your holding period is short, like a year or two, these stocks may not play well. However, over the long term, these names have created decent wealth due to their consistent dividend payments.

Valuation

CNR stock is currently trading 22 times its earnings, which is lower than its peers. In comparison, CP is trading 33 times its earnings. CNR looks undervalued in relative terms compared to its top peer. Moreover, CNR looks discounted against its historical average as well.

CNR stock looks appealing, even though it is currently trading close to its all-time highs. Its earnings visibility and business strength could create notable shareholder value in the long term. Even though the global growth outlook does not look that rosy, CNR could remain resilient and could drive market-beating returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

Millions of Investors Lose Money in Stocks: Don’t Be Them (Here’s How) 

| Puja Tayal

Don’t be among the 90% of investors who lose money in the stock market. Here’s how you can make money…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $50,000 for Retirement if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Tony Dong

A lazy portfolio of just three ETFs might be all an investor really needs.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Robin Brown

Do you have a long investment horizon? Here are two top Canadian stocks that could help give you a wealthy…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

$10,000 Invested in These Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to make a fortune? Then you have to give time in the market. Here are a few…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

The TSX Is Down, But These 3 Stocks Are Beating the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks continue to not just outpace the TSX today but soar past it. Plus, they provide protection both…

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

Safer Than Gold: 3 Ways to Protect the Downside of Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

You can protect the downside of your portfolio by planning ahead with low-risk (potentially dividend) holdings.

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Shopify vs. Constellation Software Stock

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stocks are looking incredibly cheap amid the 2022 bear market.

Read more »

a person searches for information on the internet
Stocks for Beginners

5 Things to Know About Nutrien Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NTR stock?

Read more »