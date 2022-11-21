Home » Investing » How Investing in Stocks Can Protect You From Inflation

How Investing in Stocks Can Protect You From Inflation

Inflation may appear to be harmful to the stock market in the short term, but it can be beneficial in the long term.

Latest posts by Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Inflation has had a negative impact on our budget and savings, from the items in your grocery cart to your expensive restaurant bill or your dream home becoming increasingly out of reach.

It’s critical to devise strategies to protect ourselves from the effects of inflation, especially as we approach retirement. Here’s how common stocks can help your portfolio combat the negative effects of inflation.

Selecting stocks to protect against inflation

To protect your assets, simply invest in securities that provide a higher return than inflation. The net return minus inflation is the real return. In other words, if your common stock portfolio yields 10% but inflation is 3%, the real return on your portfolio is 7%. It is simply a matter of gaining ground against inflation by earning a higher return than inflation.

Metro (TSX:MRU), with its 14% return year to date (YTD), is an example of a stock that has done fairly well. Grocery stores are able to pass on rising costs to customers, offsetting a decline in revenue.

Jeremy Siegel, an emeritus professor at the prestigious Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, has demonstrated that long-term, real stock returns are remarkably consistent, even during periods of inflation.

According to the findings of researchers Jaffe and Mandalker, inflation has little effect on long-term stock returns.

How stocks benefit from higher prices

In an inflationary environment where prices are rising, businesses can pass on price increases to customers and consumers by raising the prices of the goods and services they offer.

Profits increase, as selling prices are raised to maintain profit margins. If profits rise, the stock price should rise as well.

This is the mechanism that makes common stocks such an effective tool for combating long-term inflation.

Although the mechanism is well-oiled in the long run, the investor should be aware that it is not so obvious in the short run, and that one may even experience the opposite effect at first. Three factors stand in the way of a perfect match between rising stock prices and rising inflation.

First, when inflation rises, central banks will raise interest rates in an attempt to reduce inflationary pressures. Higher interest rates create a headwind for equities, because they affect the supply-demand ratio. Instead, investments will favour the bond market at the expense of common stocks.

Second, because inflation causes interest rates to rise, the cost of capital rises temporarily. Companies will have to pay more to finance new projects such as a new production line, a new factory, or the acquisition of a competitor. This reduces short-term profits while increasing the value of common stock.

Third, while companies may raise their prices to offset rising costs, these increases take time to work their way through the sales cycle and onto the balance sheet.

Although inflation may appear to be harmful to the stock market in the short term due to increases in interest rates and the time required to complete a sales cycle, it can actually be beneficial, allowing companies to raise prices and profit margins. Rising profits eventually support positive stock market performance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf has positions in Metro. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

Seek tax-free dividend income? Consider adding these top Canadian stocks to your TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

Millions of Investors Lose Money in Stocks: Don’t Be Them (Here’s How) 

| Puja Tayal

Don’t be among the 90% of investors who lose money in the stock market. Here’s how you can make money…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Better Buy Today: Algonquin Power Stock or Rogers Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) and another dividend stock may be great bargains amid their declines.

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

2 Builder Stocks Could Soar Higher Ahead of a Construction Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong earnings of two builders are compelling reasons to take positions in both stocks before the construction boom.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $50,000 for Retirement if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Tony Dong

A lazy portfolio of just three ETFs might be all an investor really needs.

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Investing

Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the stock market on the cusp of a rebound, here are two TSX stocks to buy with $10,000.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Leading Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) is one of three oil stocks I’m looking to snatch up at a discount for…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Robin Brown

Do you have a long investment horizon? Here are two top Canadian stocks that could help give you a wealthy…

Read more »