Home » Investing » Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

If you have $5,000 sitting around doing nothing, use it now to buy these value stocks you’ll never regret owning.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians may be hoarding cash right now rather than investing, and it would be completely reasonable given the current market conditions. Shares continue to trade downwards for some of the best companies out there. Yet the downturn also presents a huge opportunity, especially for value stocks that you could hold for decades.

Value stocks are those companies that have strong fundamentals and a strong future, yet trade far below their intrinsic value. So if you’re looking for stocks in this category, these are the three I would pick up today.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) is a strong choice among value stocks. The company has decades of growth behind it from mining essential commodity products. This includes steel-making coal, silver and copper, and even fertilizers. Plus, the miner has a strong balance sheet, made even stronger from a recent sale that brought in about half a billion dollars.

This caused shares of Teck stock to rise this year, and yet it’s still one of the strongest value stocks out there. TECK stock trades at just 5.4 times earnings, allowing you to lock in a 1.12% dividend yield as well. With shares up 26.5% year to date, you get some protection as well during this market downturn.

BMO stock

Among the value stocks that investors should consider are the Big Six Banks, but specifically Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). BMO stock is in a growth phase after purchasing Bank of the West in the United States. This exposure to the U.S. is of great interest during this market downturn, as America tends to recover faster during a recession, should we go into one.

BMO stock therefore offers decades of historical growth, provisions for loan losses during a recession, and stellar dividends. It trades at 7.9 times earnings and holds a 4.21% dividend yield as of writing. Plus, shares are up 1.3% year to date, which is better than its other Big Six Bank peers.

TFI stock

Finally, TFI International (TSX:TFII) is another superior choice among value stocks with a strong past and even stronger future. The company also has decades of growth behind it in the trucking industry. But as you’re likely aware, e-commerce growth has created an intense need for shipping, and here, TFI stock has benefitted greatly.

And yet again, it’s one of the value stocks trading at just 13.5 times earnings. So again you can gain a 1.34% dividend yield through this investment as the company continues to post earnings that beat out estimates. The stock has climbed about 12% in the last month alone, but is still on par with where it was in January. So you can still claim a solid buy today.

Bottom line

These three value stocks have done well for decades, each climbing higher and higher at a steady clip. Yet, they remain a solid deal today based on their future potential. Each will continue to do well in the years to come, which is why I would certainly consider them if you have $5,000 set aside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why I Just Bought Cargojet Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock is still down 16% year to date, but that only means it's a huge deal based on…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $900 in 3 Stocks and Get $220 in Monthly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Rising inflation and interest rate hikes are crippling economic growth in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It’s time to…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Stocks for Beginners

Why Is Everyone Talking About Air Canada Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key recent developments that have been driving Air Canada stock lately.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Set and Forget

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of set and forget dividends that pay out on a monthly frequency is easier than you…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going To Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop looking for a quick buck during this downturn and find a solid TSX stock like this one that can…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

Zero Savings? Do This to Save for Your Retirement

| Tony Dong

Investing in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund could help you jump-start your retirement portfolio.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Stocks for Beginners

Which Brookfield Stock Should You Buy?

| Robin Brown

Wondering which Brookfield stock is the best to buy today? Here's a breakdown on which is best for income or…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

These three undervalued TSX stocks are potential winners.

Read more »