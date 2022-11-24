Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today If I Were Starting Over

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today If I Were Starting Over

An all-in-one ETF makes for a great “set-it-and-forget-it” TFSA holding.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

I still remember the first investments I made in my Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA: a few random, highly speculative penny stocks and weed stocks. Needless to say, they didn’t do so well once the mania died down. I still hold a few of them today to remind myself about the importance of diversification.

If I could travel back in time and start over, I would stick the majority of my TFSA into a all-in-one, low-cost, globally diversified exchange-trade fund, or ETF. I might reserve a small portion for a few choice Canadian stock picks (and the Fool has some great recommendations there).

Why invest in an ETF?

The main benefit of an ETF is the ability to diversify easily at a low cost. Imagine trying to buy enough stocks from all 11 stock market sectors, small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, and stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international markets.

Your portfolio would be very unwieldy and difficult to manage. You’ll have to convert currency for non-Canadian stocks, reinvest dividends, and re-balance each individual holding periodically. At this point, you’re performing the role of a fund manager, minus the salary.

Broad-market ETFs that hold thousands of stocks alleviate this issue. Buying these ETFs grants you an instantly diversified portfolio of stocks in a single ticker. There’s no need to keep up with research or listen to earnings reports. It’s as passive as investing gets.

My ETF of choice

If I had to start over with my TFSA today, I would invest it all in Vanguard All-Equity ETF (TSX:VEQT). This ETF trades at around $33 per share but provides exposure to over 13,000 stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international stock markets.

VEQT is basically an all-in-one, globally diversified stock portfolio that you can buy with a single ticker. It’s managed passively on your behalf by Vanguard and will automatically pay out dividends annually and re-balance the underlying portfolio periodically.

With VEQT, investing becomes as simple as buying consistently, reinvesting dividends, and holding for the long-term. Investing in VEQT encourages you to avoid bad investing behaviours like trying to time the market, panic selling, or chasing hot asset classes. Other benefits include the following:

  • High diversification: VEQT holds stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international markets, small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, and stocks from all 11 market sectors.
  • Minimal costs: VEQT costs a management expense ratio of 0.24%, or $24 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment.

By buying VEQT, investors can ensure that they receive the average return of the world’s total stock market. VEQT won’t beat the market, but it’s unlikely to underperform it either. As John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard once said: “Gunning for average is your best shot of finishing above average.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Falling for Algonquin Power’s 7% Dividend Yield

| Vineet Kulkarni

Algonquin Power stock currently yields a handsome 7%. But here's the catch.

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $5,000 sitting around doing nothing, use it now to buy these value stocks you'll never regret owning.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why I Just Bought Cargojet Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock is still down 16% year to date, but that only means it's a huge deal based on…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $900 in 3 Stocks and Get $220 in Monthly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Rising inflation and interest rate hikes are crippling economic growth in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It’s time to…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Stocks for Beginners

Why Is Everyone Talking About Air Canada Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key recent developments that have been driving Air Canada stock lately.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Set and Forget

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of set and forget dividends that pay out on a monthly frequency is easier than you…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going To Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop looking for a quick buck during this downturn and find a solid TSX stock like this one that can…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

Zero Savings? Do This to Save for Your Retirement

| Tony Dong

Investing in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund could help you jump-start your retirement portfolio.

Read more »