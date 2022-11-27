Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Stocks That Lazy Investors Can Buy and Hold for a Decade or More

3 Stocks That Lazy Investors Can Buy and Hold for a Decade or More

Are you looking for stocks that you can buy and let run for a decade or more? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance

Image source: Getty Images

When building a portfolio, it’s important to hold anywhere from 15 to 20 stocks. A portfolio of that size could help investors maintain a portfolio that is less volatile than one that focuses on a smaller number of companies. However, holding that many companies can make it difficult to track and keep tabs on each one. A solution to that issue would be to find companies that are consistent and reliable enough, such that investors can essentially buy shares and not have to worry about them.

In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that lazier investors can buy and hold for a decade or more. All three of these companies are blue chip in nature, which should help ease the minds of investors.

Buy one of the Canadian banks

In my opinion, the Canadian banks are among the easiest companies to buy for lazy investors. This is because the Canadian banking industry features some of the largest and most important companies in the country. Looking at the nine largest Canadian companies (by market cap), we can see that four of them are banks. Of that group, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is my top pick.

What interests me about Bank of Nova Scotia is its strong geographic diversification. This could help the company keep its business running smoothly should its North American operations encounter a prolonged period of economic uncertainty. In addition, Bank of Nova Scotia is a very strong dividend stock. It has paid investors a portion of its earnings in each of the past 189 years.

Utility companies can be a reliable pick

Investors should also consider turning to utility companies. These sorts of companies can be interesting from a “set-it-and-forget-it” point of view, because their revenues tend to be very consistent. This is because utility companies rely on recurring payment business models. This gives utility companies a very predictable source of revenue, which could help with business planning in the future.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an example of a company that takes good advantage of this recurring payment model. This company uses that steady source of revenue to provide shareholders with a reliable dividend. In fact, Fortis is known for holding the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada (49 years). The company projects that it’ll be able to continue raising its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 6% through to at least 2025.

Here’s an international stock to diversify your portfolio

Although there are a lot of strong companies listed on the TSX, it would be a good idea for Canadians to diversify their portfolios outside the country. Like I stated in Bank of Nova Scotia’s section, geographic diversification could help maintain a business (or your portfolio) should a certain region be hit by unfortunate economic conditions. One strong international company that Canadians should consider is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Microsoft still holds the top spot when it comes to desktop operating systems. It’s estimated that 76% of desktops around the world rely on its Windows platform. This dominance, in addition to its suite of additional products and services (e.g., Xbox, Office, Azure), should allow Microsoft to continue operating very smoothly over the next decade and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, FORTIS INC, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks are perfect if you want superior growth in the near future but a long-term hold that…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

Black Friday Sale! Grab These FIRE Stocks Before it’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Black Friday isn't just about sales on products, but this year it offers sales on investments! So, pick up these…

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

3 Renegade Stocks at All-Time Highs That Are Ignoring the Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks remain at 52-week highs, but don't let that fool you. They still have so much more growing to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 High-Potential Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $5,000

| Kay Ng

If you have an extra $5,000, a high-risk tolerance, and a long-term investment horizon, consider these growth stocks.

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

| Robin Brown

Invest with a long horizon and you can build a fortune for retirement. Here's two top TSX stocks that could…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today If I Were Starting Over

| Tony Dong

An all-in-one ETF makes for a great "set-it-and-forget-it" TFSA holding.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Falling for Algonquin Power’s 7% Dividend Yield

| Vineet Kulkarni

Algonquin Power stock currently yields a handsome 7%. But here's the catch.

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $5,000 sitting around doing nothing, use it now to buy these value stocks you'll never regret owning.

Read more »