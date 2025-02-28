Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2025

Maximizing returns in your TFSA in 2025 requires thoughtful planning and a strategy that aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools for Canadian investors to grow wealth without paying taxes on the returns. But the key to maximizing your TFSA’s potential in 2025 lies in choosing the right investment strategy based on your risk tolerance and financial goals. Whether you’re a conservative saver or an aggressive investor, there’s a strategy for you. Here’s how to get the most out of your TFSA.

Conservative approach: Capital protection with GICs

For conservative investors who prefer a more secure and predictable return, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are a good choice within the TFSA. By placing GICs in your TFSA, you avoid paying taxes on the interest income earned, which would otherwise be taxed at your marginal rate. With a focus on capital preservation, GICs provide a guaranteed return, which can be appealing to those looking to preserve their capital.

However, given that GICs typically offer lower returns, they may not be ideal for maximizing long-term growth. That said, for those seeking stability and a steady, risk-free income stream, GICs are a stress-free option within your TFSA.

Growth potential: ETFs for a balanced or aggressive portfolio

If you’re comfortable with some risk and looking for higher returns, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a good consideration within the TFSA. ETFs could provide diversification across multiple asset classes and geographies, minimizing risk. For a balanced portfolio, you might consider an ETF like iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio. With a 60% stock and 40% bond allocation, this fund offers automatic rebalancing and a low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.20%. It delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.9% over the last five years.

For those seeking higher returns and have the appetite for higher risk, there are even more aggressive options. iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio, which maintains an 80% stock and 20% bond allocation, has posted a CAGR of approximately 5% over the same period. Alternatively, iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio, which is 100% stock, achieved a CAGR of 6.2%. Both ETFs are perfect for long-term investors looking for growth, with a low MER of 0.20%. You can simply dollar-cost average into these ETFs via commission-free trading platforms like Wealthsimple.

Individual stocks for higher return potential

While ETFs are a great way to diversify, investing directly in individual stocks within your TFSA can also be an effective way to maximize returns. One prime example is Constellation Software (TSX: CSU). Despite being a higher-priced stock at $4,892 per share at writing, the top tech stock has shown remarkable growth, gaining 32% over the past year.

Known for its strong financials and consistent growth, Constellation specializes in acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses, offering a highly diversified portfolio. Its strategic acquisitions and scalable business model allow it to maintain impressive cash flow and generate superior returns. The company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, coupled with a recurring revenue model, makes it a solid long-term growth pick in the tech sector.

While the stock might seem pricey, analysts suggest it’s fairly valued. For those looking to make a smaller investment, platforms like Wealthsimple allow you to buy fractional shares, making it accessible even at a high share price.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Building your TFSA strategy for 2025 and beyond

Maximizing returns in your TFSA in 2025 requires thoughtful planning and a strategy that aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals. Whether you’re focused on low-risk GICs, growth through ETFs, or investing in high-potential individual stocks like Constellation Software, the key is to invest regularly (up to your available TFSA room) and take advantage of tax-free growth. By making informed choices, you can leverage your TFSA to build long-term wealth while minimizing taxes.