Home » Investing » It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

This top Canadian stock offers dividends, growth, and stability. Oh yeah, and one excellent deal for today’s investor.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re on the lookout for a Canadian stock that has reached a level of undervaluation not seen in years, CI Financial (TSX:CIX) might just be the opportunity you’re looking for. With its stock down more than 50% from its 52-week high, it’s safe to say that CI Financial offers investors an intriguing buy at a rare discount.

The numbers

CI Financial, a prominent player in Canada’s wealth management industry, has had its ups and downs. As of the most recent earnings report, the Canadian stock has shown resilience. Despite the challenges in the broader market, CI Financial posted revenue of $3.5 billion, a substantial increase of 31.4% year-over-year, thereby signalling strong performance in a market that has been volatile. Despite this, the company’s net income has been negative, reporting a loss of $53.9 million, largely due to a combination of restructuring costs and higher-than-expected expenses. However, the Canadian stock’s operating margin remains strong at 35%, showing that its core business operations are solid.

One of the most important metrics to note here is the price/earnings (P/E) ratio. CI Financial’s trailing P/E is currently 6.7, suggesting that the stock is undervalued relative to its earnings, especially when compared to the industry’s average. For investors looking for opportunities in mid-cap stocks, a low P/E ratio typically signals potential growth, particularly in a company with strong operational margins like CI Financial. The stock’s forward P/E ratio of 7.4 also points to relatively modest valuation expectations moving forward.

Despite the challenges, CI Financial has been showing strong growth, especially in terms of its quarterly earnings growth, which soared 246.2% year-over-year. This is a powerful indicator of the company’s ability to turn things around, even in the face of external pressures. The increase in revenue and the sharp growth in earnings suggest that CI Financial is finding new ways to expand its client base and improve its operational efficiency, making this dip in stock price a prime entry point for savvy investors.

Considerations

Looking at debt levels, CI Financial’s balance sheet shows significant total debt of $5.6 billion. This may seem concerning at first. However, the Canadian stock also maintains a healthy cash flow, with an operating cash flow of $460.6 million and levered free cash flow of $547.4 million, giving it the liquidity needed to manage debt and continue to make investments in its growth strategy.

CI Financial is also known for its dividends, with a forward annual dividend rate of $0.80. And looking to the future, CI Financial is well-positioned for recovery. The Canadian stock has been actively transforming its business model by acquiring new firms and expanding its presence in both Canada and internationally. These strategic moves should enable it to grow its assets under management and bolster its bottom line over time. Furthermore, as the economy gradually recovers from its recent slump, CI Financial’s diversified portfolio of wealth management products should provide solid growth prospects, especially as interest rates and market conditions normalize.

Bottom line

CI Financial is a Canadian stock that hasn’t been this cheap in years. And with its combination of solid growth potential, strong operating margins, and a renewed focus on strategic acquisitions, it could be an excellent pick for investors seeking long-term gains. The Canadian stock may not be without risks, especially given its current debt levels. But for those with an eye on the future, CI Financial’s discounted price makes it an enticing buy opportunity.

As the markets recover and CI Financial continues to refine its operations and expand its footprint, now may be the time to buy into this undervalued gem before the price rebounds. For those looking for growth and stability in a mid-cap Canadian stock, CI Financial offers a compelling investment case that’s tough to ignore.

