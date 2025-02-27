Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Showed Remarkable Growth in 2024

3 Canadian Stocks That Showed Remarkable Growth in 2024

Don’t let the fact that these growth stocks have climbed keep you from grabbing hold. Today’s price could still be a huge deal.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Canadian mid-cap stocks often get overshadowed by their large-cap counterparts. Yet 2024 proved that some of the most impressive growth stories come from the middle of the market. Among the standouts were goeasy (TSX:GSY), Celestica (TSX:CLS), and Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). Each delivered exceptional returns, driven by strong earnings, solid management decisions, and promising future outlooks.

goeasy

Starting with goeasy, the alternative lender continues to shine as a top growth stock. In its most recent earnings report, the company reported revenue of $814 million, reflecting a 5.1% year-over-year increase. While net income dipped slightly by 1% to $283 million, goeasy’s strong operating margin of 49.6% highlighted its profitability. The growth stock’s focus on diversified loan products and its geographic expansion have been key drivers of its resilience and growth.

Goeasy’s forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.6 suggests it remains undervalued despite its strong performance. With a forward annual dividend yield of 3.4% and a payout ratio of just 28.7%, the growth stock continues to reward investors while retaining capital for further growth. Given its consistent profitability and expansion strategy, goeasy appears well-positioned for continued success in 2025.

Celestica

Celestica has arguably been one of the biggest surprises on the TSX this year. The growth stock surged 179.6% over the past 52 weeks, driven by stellar earnings and growth across its electronic manufacturing services. Celestica reported quarterly revenue growth of 18.9% year-over-year, bringing total revenue to $9.7 billion. Net income soared by 80.2% to $428 million, demonstrating the company’s ability to convert sales into profits efficiently.

Celestica’s forward P/E ratio of 23.2 reflects investor confidence. Meanwhile, its return on equity (ROE) of 23.4% indicates strong management efficiency. The growth stock’s expansion into high-value sectors, including aerospace and healthcare, has further diversified its revenue streams. With a 52-week range of $55.10 to $206.57, the stock has been on an impressive upward trajectory.

Secure Waste

Meanwhile, Secure Waste Infrastructure, formerly known as Secure Energy Services, has quietly become a powerhouse in the environmental services sector. The company’s trailing P/E of 6.5 suggests it remains attractively priced despite its significant growth. Secure Waste reported revenue of $10.7 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year, while net income reached $582 million.

Secure Waste’s operating cash flow of $497 million and levered free cash flow of $944 million highlight its strong financial health. The growth stock’s forward annual dividend yield of 2.8% adds another layer of appeal for income-seeking investors. Management’s focus on efficiency and sustainability has positioned Secure Waste as a leader in the waste management space.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, all three companies show promise for continued growth. Goeasy’s expansion into new lending products, Celestica’s diversification into high-growth sectors, and Secure Waste’s dominance in environmental services make them compelling picks for 2025. The strong balance sheets, solid earnings, and reasonable valuations further strengthen the investment cases.

While mid-cap stocks can be more volatile than their large-cap peers, the growth stories of goeasy, Celestica, and Secure Waste Infrastructure show that the rewards can be well worth the risk. As these growth stocks continue to expand and innovate, these remain stocks to watch for Canadian investors seeking both growth and stability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Secure Waste Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $3,480 of Income Every Year

| Puja Tayal

Can you earn regular income from stocks? Investing in the right stocks for the long term can get you a…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Construction Stock Could Leave the S&P 500 in the Dust

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian construction stock that is shielded from US tariffs could outperform the S&P 500.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock remains well below its 52-week highs -- never mind its all-time highs. But more growth could be on…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks were winners before, but with increases in dividends, they look like no-brainer buys.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA Stock That’s a Screaming Buy for March

| Andrew Button

Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (TSX:VEE) is a screaming buy in March.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With earnings pouring in, these two dividend stocks have been providing solid reasons to buy.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Best Canadian Stocks to Hold for Generations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two matured industry titans are Canada’s top “generational hold” stocks.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

An 11.7% Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This Stock for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to its eye-popping dividend yield, BCE’s expanding fibre internet and 5G wireless services, growing business technology services, and…

Read more »