Home » Investing » 5 Things to Know About Cargojet Stock in November 2022

5 Things to Know About Cargojet Stock in November 2022

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock should continue to see massive growth in the near and long term, thanks to long-term agreements and superior opportunities.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

If you were to look at Cargojet (TSX:CJT) over the last year, you wouldn’t be all that impressed. After all, shares are still down about 19% year to date. However, if you were to take either a larger or closeup view, your opinions may change.

Cargojet stock is up 163% in the last five years, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.33%! Furthermore, it’s climbed 20% since its quarterly results came out. So, let’s look at five trends we should be watching in terms of Cargojet stock on the TSX today.

1. Earnings

Despite the drop in e-commerce stocks, Cargojet stock hasn’t been concerned about growth. In fact, its earnings continue to beat out estimates. During its most recent earnings report, the company saw a 20% growth in revenue year over year, even as inflation hit consumers hard.

Cargojet stock also reported $83.4 million in profit. That’s compared to a loss the year before, as e-commerce demand continues. But there’s a reason Cargojet stock and management believe the company will continue to do well.

2. New strategy

Cargojet stock announced during its report that the company credits its new strategy of eyeing long-term commercial interests. It continues to adapt to customer demands, watch the economy, and look to these long-term agreements to support the growth of the overnight air freight company.

These agreements also mean an increase in long-term contracts with both aircrafts and companies themselves. Those agreements now include Amazon and DHL, creating global opportunities for growth.

3. Analysts on board

Analysts were also impressed by Cargojet stock during its recent earnings report. The company has a strong balance sheet that offers ways to create a stable growth trajectory in both the short and medium term.

The main point that that received analyst confidence is Cargojet stock and its full-year outlook for 2023. It expects to reach high single-digit or low double-digit domestic growth in 2023. This was by far an improvement of many analysts’ estimates. This would come from Cargojet stock responding to the market and its performance quickly during a potential recession.

4. Remains a monopoly

A strong point of consideration is that Cargojet stock remains with a virtual monopoly on overnight shipping. This is incredibly important at a time when consumers expect incredibly fast delivery times. While you can look at trucking as another sector seeing growth, Cargojet stock holds a strong hand on air shipping.

With a growing fleets and business agreements, it’s likely we’ll continue to see this monopoly grow and flourish. Further, we should also see a continued expansion of contracts with companies such as Amazon and DHL.

5. Similar growth to the past

While we may not like looking to the past for growth, in the case of Cargojet stock, it could provide a clear answer to how the company should perform in the years to come. That’s because the company saw amazing growth during that time. Growth that should occur once more.

In fact, with more aircrafts coming online year after year, and agreements now expanding to 2030 and beyond, Cargojet stock looks primed for superior long-term growth. Now, analysts give it a consensus price target of $200. That’s a potential upside of 49% as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

4 Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy today and hold forever? Here are four of my top picks!

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Lazy Investors Can Buy and Hold for a Decade or More

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that you can buy and let run for a decade or more? Here are three…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks are perfect if you want superior growth in the near future but a long-term hold that…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

Black Friday Sale! Grab These FIRE Stocks Before it’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Black Friday isn't just about sales on products, but this year it offers sales on investments! So, pick up these…

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

3 Renegade Stocks at All-Time Highs That Are Ignoring the Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks remain at 52-week highs, but don't let that fool you. They still have so much more growing to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 High-Potential Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $5,000

| Kay Ng

If you have an extra $5,000, a high-risk tolerance, and a long-term investment horizon, consider these growth stocks.

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

| Robin Brown

Invest with a long horizon and you can build a fortune for retirement. Here's two top TSX stocks that could…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today If I Were Starting Over

| Tony Dong

An all-in-one ETF makes for a great "set-it-and-forget-it" TFSA holding.

Read more »