Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Help Offset Holiday Spending

3 Dividend Stocks to Help Offset Holiday Spending

The holidays are here, and so is the seasonal spending. Offset some of those costs by putting your investment cash towards these dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Beautiful holiday decorated background with christmas gift boxes ,fir. christmas holiday concept

Image source: Getty Images

The holidays are hard in general. You can tell yourself until you’re blue in the face that next year, you’ll start buying things throughout the year to offset the flood of spending. But this year, that was unlikely to happen. After all, inflation rose by insane amounts, and interest rates didn’t help either.

Now you’re stuck paying for products that are more expensive than they were, never mind last year, but even a few months ago. So today, if you have cash you’re hoping to invest, I’m recommending these dividend stocks. By investing in them, it will help offset the costs associated with this time of year.

NorthWest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is an excellent choice because it offers a high dividend that pays out each month. Right now, the yield for this stock sits at 7.91%. That’s incredibly high, and it’s also incredibly stable.

NorthWest is using its cash to expand its portfolio of healthcare properties around the world. So while it’s not currently increasing its dividend, it doesn’t need to. It’s still insanely high, and one you can lock in with shares down about 22% year to date.

Then, you can look forward to that cash coming in each month and using it how you see fit. A $1,000 investment in NorthWest stock today would bring in passive income of $6.54 each month as of writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
NWH.UN$10.1998$0.80$78.50monthly

Slate Grocery

Another strong real estate investment trust (REIT) to consider is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). This business, also in the essential services industry, expanded rather than contracted during the pandemic.

Slate continues to expand its business through acquisitions. This has allowed it to continue paying a strong dividend yield, at 7.43%! The dividend used to be higher, but the company continues to improve its share price. Which is why now is a great time to buy.

Today, you can pick up SGR.UN stock while shares are still trading at 5.9 times earnings. However, shares also provide some defense during this time, up 18% year to date! Right now, a $1,000 investment would bring in passive income of about $6.04, also dished out monthly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SGR.UN$15.9063$1.15$72.45monthly

Fiera

Finally, let’s get away from real estate and look at financial investments. While it might seem counterintuitive, financial stocks can be some of the best places to park your cash during a bearish market. Companies like Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) use this time wisely, identifying value and growth stocks to invest in. By buying cheap stocks now, they expect major returns in the future.

Fiera stock is a great choice as the stock continues to climb, and boasts a dividend yield of 9.78% as of writing! Plus, it remains a huge deal trading down 7.6% year to date, and is almost in value territory trading at 16 times earnings.

Now, worth noting here is that Fiera stock doesn’t pay monthly dividends, but instead pays on a quarterly basis. Even still, at these levels you’ll get a higher dividend than normal. A $1,000 investment would bring in passive income of about $24.29 each quarter. That would be about $8.09 per month if it was a monthly income stock, just for comparison.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
FSZ$8.86113$0.86$97.18quarterly

Bottom line

If you were to receive your first payment from all three of these companies in the beginning of January, that’s passive income of $36.87 from a $3,000 investment. Of course, the more you invest, the more you get. And by the end of the year, you’d be looking at passive income of $248.13, certainly enough to help with next year’s holiday spending.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Passive-Income Stocks I’m Buying Next and Never Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks have a proven track record of growth and a solid sector that will guarantee income for decades.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock Rose More Than 4.5% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is having a good year. Are more gains on the way for the stock?

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 Budget Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Leave these budget mistakes in 2022 and enter 2023 with more cash on hand and a better way of spending.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These Up-and-Coming Stocks Before They Take Off

| Kay Ng

These growth stocks beat the long-term market returns and could continue delivering above-average growth in the coming years.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Income: Earn $550 Per Month in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Lazy income investors looking to establish or grow a monthly income stream should consider these options to bring in $555…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, including these two stocks you can buy and hold forever.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

1 Solid TSX Stock I’d Sink Every Cent I Can Into

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Food inflation is soaring. Loblaw Companies is well-positioned for the inflation wave and recession.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Telecom stocks and bank stocks still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »