Home » Investing » The 3 Passive-Income Stocks I’m Buying Next and Never Selling

The 3 Passive-Income Stocks I’m Buying Next and Never Selling

You can safely hold these passive-income stocks forever thanks to their growth within the infrastructure sector.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

The next year could be a rocky one for investors. It’s why many are looking for passive-income stocks that they can latch onto for the next year. But what about beyond 2023?

Today, I’m going to recommend three passive-income stocks that I’d buy and never sell. Lock in these dividends and reinvest them for years to come. Here’s why.

WSP Global

First up, WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is a strong choice for those wanting access to global growth within the infrastructure sector. And believe me, you want this. Infrastructure will provide you with protection within the next year. And WSP stock offers protection by consulting on infrastructure projects around the world.

That makes WSP stock a strong choice for protection now. But it’s also a strong choice when it comes to long-term growth. You can look forward to few dips and dividend income that you can use to reinvest in the stock over and over.

Plus, the stock remains a deal, trading at 3.54 times book value and just 76.2% of its equity needed to cover all its debts. While the dividend isn’t high at 0.91%, it’s still solid income you can look forward to from this passive-income stock. As of writing, shares are down 11% year to date and up 2,984% in the last two decades.

Waste Connections

While it might be more focused, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is just as sturdy when it comes to passive-income stocks. WCN stock has beat out earnings estimates the last two quarters in a row, and that looks like it’s set to continue, as the company continues to expand across North America.

And hey, if you’re looking for passive-income stocks, how about one that just boosted its dividend by 10.9%? Not only that, it also increased its full-year outlook, providing investors with even more reason to consider this stock that’s anything but garbage.

Again, the dividend isn’t that high at just 0.70% as of writing. But you’re getting a heck of a lot of growth with that. Furthermore, it remains a strong stock with a solid balance sheet, needing just 92.6% of its equity to cover all debts. As of writing, shares are up 12.5% year to date and 235% since coming on the market in 2016.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Let’s get back to more infrastructure growth through exposure to global operations. That’s what you can achieve by investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). Furthermore, you gain exposure to the strong oil and gas industry as well as the booming growth of the renewable energy sector.

This is a passive-income stock that investors should hold onto for decades. It’s a perfect way to transition from old energy to new and collect cash while you do it. And the dividend is great at 3.9% as of writing.

Finally, this stock provides even more of a deal, trading at 2.64 times book value. As of writing, shares are down 4.6% year to date and up 1,253% since coming on the market in 2009.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Wsp Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Put $24,000 Into These Stocks and Earn $1,200/Year in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here’s a hypothetical dividend income portfolio that could yield a significant amount of annual cash.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Unjustifiably Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Cheap stocks like the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) often have high dividend yields.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You the Rest of Your Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could pay you for the rest of your life? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250 in December to Make Easy Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

Three TSX stocks look attractive for stable passive income.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Heavyweights to Help Your TFSA Soar in 2023

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another dividend stock can help make you rich, with minimal effort.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stability, these three dividend stocks offer that in spades as titans within their industries.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into $300 Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

The TFSA can be used to create a portfolio of dividend stocks, allowing investors to benefit from a steady stream…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Couples: How to Invest for $777 of Passive Income Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

The TFSA or Tax-Free Savings Account can be used to buy and hold a portfolio of blue chip dividend stocks…

Read more »