Home » Investing » Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

A dividend aristocrat keeps your investment relatively stable, and a regular and growing dividend keeps passive income coming for years.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for stocks that can give you passive income for years while growing it alongside inflation? Your search ends with the dividend aristocrats. 

  • Dividend aristocrats are established companies that have been paying regular dividends for over 50 years and growing them for several years. 
  • These companies are resilient to the macroeconomic environment and enjoy steady and sustainable profits and cash flows. 
  • Such companies do not enjoy strong growth. Thus, the stocks of these companies may not produce significant capital appreciation. 

Top dividend aristocrats 

The Canadian market has several dividend aristocrats in the energy, utility, and banking sectors. Among them are EnbridgeCanadian Utilities, and Toronto Dominion Bank. Holding these stocks in your passive income portfolio will earn you inflation-adjusted passive income for decades. But I am particularly bullish on a telecom dividend aristocrat for 2023. 

The dividend aristocrat for 2023

BCE (TSX:BCE) is Canada’s largest telecom operator by infrastructure. It secured its position through its three-year capital acceleration program to expand its fibre and 5G infrastructure. The fifth-generation technology will set the stage for autonomous vehicles and smart cities by providing very low latency high-speed internet to millions of edge devices. 

BCE’s wireless network covers ~99% of the Canadian population, and wireline covers ~75% of Canadian households. By year-end, the telecom giant will complete 80% of its midterm broadband Internet build-out to 10 million residential and business locations and 5G+ service to a 60% addressable population. Every new customer brings subscription revenue, with the potential to cross-sell and/or upgrade. 

Three reasons BCE is better than other dividend aristocrats in 2023 

This year, inflation skyrocketed as pandemic lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted global supply chains. The supply couldn’t keep up with demand pushing inflation to a 40-year high. The central bank hiked interest rates to control inflation, thereby slowing gross domestic product (GDP) growth. 

Canada’s Finance Minster slashed the 2023 real GDP forecast to 0.7% but said the economy would avoid a recession. But interest rates and inflation will likely remain elevated in 2023. 

BCE is resilient to inflation 

According to Statistics Canada, inflation surged 6.9%, while the cost of cellular services fell 6.3% year over year in October. Despite this, BCE’s third-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA surged 3.2% and 1.2%, respectively. 

BCE’s revenue surged due to the record net addition of subscribers. However, its adjusted EBITDA grew at a slower rate as inflation increased its operating expenses. Its wireless adjusted EBITDA grew (7.8%) at a faster rate than revenue (7.4%) due to higher value mobile phone loadings, customer base management, and acquisition cost discipline. This shows BCE’s resilience to inflation. 

BCE is not materially affected by interest rate hikes 

Another aspect affecting many dividend stocks is rising interest rates. Last month, Algonquin Power & Utilities stock price fell 30% as interest rate hikes increased its interest expense and forced management to reduce its guidance. But BCE is not significantly affected by interest rate hikes as 85% of its debt has a fixed interest rate. Its weighted average annual after-tax cost of debt is at a historical low of ~2.8% (below Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate of 4.25%). 

It has $3.5 billion in liquidity and a debt leverage ratio of 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA. All these figures show that BCE can manage its debt efficiently even in a rising interest rate environment. 

BCE can benefit from a growing economy 

BCE’s strong balance sheet and cost discipline can offset the impact of a recession. When the economy recovers, growing business spending can increase BCE’s ad revenue. Further, only 35% of BCE’s postpaid subscribers have a 5G capable device. As the economy recovers, more subscribers will upgrade to 5G devices. Moreover, the IoT (internet of things) proliferation could drive BCE’s average revenue per user (ARPU). 

Why am I bullish on this dividend aristocrat? 

BCE has been growing its dividend per share at a compounded annual rate of 5%. While other dividend aristocrats like Enbridge (3%) and Canadian Utilities (3%) slowed their dividend growth during the pandemic, BCE maintained its dividend growth at 5%. For this reason, I am bullish on BCE for future passive income. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the smartest dividend stocks to buy? Here’s a stock duo you can start investing in today…

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Aditya Raghunath

Fortis is a TSX dividend stock that has increased its payouts for 49 consecutive years, making FTS attractive to passive…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar: A Must-Own Consumer Staples Stock in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors expecting a recession in 2023 have a safety net and passive income in TSX's top consumer staples stock.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Hardly Anyone Knows About This Stock, Whose Dividend Just Jumped 29%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One obscure industrial stock that raised dividends by 29% recently wants to keep returning a significant portion of its resilient…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Spinoff Success: 2 REITs That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two formerly intertwined REITs have performed better and are beating the market in 2022 as standalone landlords.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Utilities I’d Buy Over Algonquin Stock Right Now

| Robin Brown

Algonquin Power stock has a huge 9.8% dividend, but investors need to be cautious. Here are two top TSX utilities…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market: 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two TSX stocks you can feel good about buying today regardless of how volatile the market may be.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks to take care of you in your sunset years.

Read more »