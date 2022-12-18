Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

These two dividend stocks have seen lots of growth lately, and with cash coming in, you can certainly look forward to more.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX still isn’t doing well these days. Even after the market rebounded a bit from 52-week lows, it’s now sliding, down by 4% since the beginning of December. Given this, it’s clear why many investors are seeking out dividend stocks.

Today, that’s what I’m going to give you — and not just any dividend stocks. These stocks continue to do well, have solid futures ahead, and strong yields for your consideration.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a strong choice for a number of reasons these days. Compared to the TSX and its drop of 4%, NPI stock is up about 4% in that same time. But the recent growth isn’t the only reason to consider Northland stock.

Shares are up 7% year to date, and the company offers a 3.08% dividend yield on top of this. That dividend is paid out on a monthly basis as well, which will definitely help in this high-priced, high interest rate environment.

But what I really like about Northland stock is it also has a solid past and solid future for growth. The company focuses on offshore wind farms, which could potentially be the biggest contributor to the renewable energy future. With arable land needed for a growing population, offshore wind farms offer higher wind speeds for more power, without taking over that land.

And Northland stock is still one of the dividend stocks that offers a huge deal, trading at just 14.22 times earnings and 2.5 times book value. So, if you’re looking for a solid future and strong dividends, I’d consider Northland stock.

BRP

Another of the top choices to consider from the last month is BRP (TSX:DOO). Now, to really understand why BRP stock is a great choice, you need to consider the last few years. The company made some smart sales at the right time, and recently upped its credit from lenders to help strengthen its balance sheet.

Now, shares are up 4.5% month to date, though they are still down about 5% year to date. Even so, it’s been beating other TSX dividend stocks and the TSX itself during that time. This has all come from consumer demand remaining strong, despite fears of a recession.

Earnings beat out estimates recently, with revenue up 71% year over year to $2.71 billion. Net income grew 11% to $141.2 million as well. The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker even managed to raise its full-year guidance, as consumers till aim to purchase these pleasure crafts.

“We continue to see a strong level of pre-orders. Over 40 per cent of our expected North American retail for (the fourth quarter) is already pre-sold to consumers,” BRP chief executive José Boisjoli said. “Cancellation rates remain low… retail financing metrics remain quite favourable, demonstrating that our customers are in a strong financial position.”

Granted, this dividend stock is quite small at 0.61%. However, you’ll get strong returns and a strong future from BRP stock. Therefore, I would count it out to see more dividend increases in the very near future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to add TFSA stocks to your portfolio? Here are three must-haves!

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

If you don't like volatility, extend your time horizon and buy and hold these top dividend stocks for the next…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Being a landlord never goes out of fashion. The real estate industry has a new-age landlord in the form of…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

The 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Constellation Software stock and Brookfield Asset Management stock can be excellent long-term additions to your portfolio at current levels.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for stocks that pay sustainable dividends that could let you rest easy at night, here are…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

How a $6,500 TFSA Annual Limit Can Produce $470 Every Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two royalty stocks paying over-the-top dividends are profitable options for TFSA investors in 2023.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Unloved Dividend Stocks That Could Roar Back in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Consider North West Company (TSX:NWC) and another defensive dividend play to weather a 2023 storm!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Create $250 in Passive Income Each Month for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income this high may take a while, but it's doable, and the returns from this dividend stock could make…

Read more »