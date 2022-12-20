Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is Magna Stock a Buy in December 2022?

Is Magna Stock a Buy in December 2022?

Could the recent dip in Magna stock be seen as a buying opportunity for the long term? Let’s find out.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Magna International (TSX:MG) have been on a roller-coaster ride in the last year. After losing nearly 36% of its value in the first three quarters of 2022, MG stock staged a more than 26% recovery in October and November combined, helping it regain investors’ confidence to some extent. However, it turned negative again in December, as it now trades with about 6% month-to-date losses.

But could the recent dip in Magna stock be seen as a buying opportunity — especially if you want to hold this Canadian stock for the next decade. Before we analyze its fundamental outlook to determine whether MG stock is worth buying now to hold in 2023 and beyond, let’s take a closer look at some key factors that moved its share prices in 2022.

Magna stock: Key factors in 2022

If you don’t know it already, Magna International is one of the biggest auto suppliers in the world, headquartered in Aurora. The company has a presence in 28 countries with more than 340 manufacturing facilities and some of the biggest names in the auto industry being its customers. Considering new trends in the automotive space with growing demand for autonomous and electric vehicles, Magna International has increased its focus on mobility technology in recent years.

MG stock currently has a market cap of $22.2 billion, as it trades at $77.92 per share with about 24% year-to-date losses. At this market price, it also offers a decent 3.1% dividend yield.

The year 2022 started with pessimism for investors, as the Canadian stock market witnessed a massive selloff, especially in growth stocks, due mainly to factors like high inflation, rising interest rates, and growing geopolitical tensions. While these negative factors initially affected high-growth tech stocks, shares of the auto supplier Magna International also slumped as global supply chain issues continued to dim its fundamental growth outlook.

This is one of the biggest reasons why Magna had to cut its full-year 2022 outlook on multiple occasions, hurting investors’ sentiments and driving a selloff in MG stock.

Is Magna stock worth buying now?

After a disappointing 2022, investors were hoping for the ongoing supply chain disruptions to ease significantly in 2023. But the possibility of a looming recession amid rapidly rising interest rates is still keeping investors on their toes. Given that, I wouldn’t expect a miraculous recovery in Magna stock in the short term.

But even in a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Canadian auto parts company continued to focus on taking long-term growth-oriented strategic initiatives in 2022. To give a quick example, Magna recently announced the expansion of its Romania-based ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) engineering capabilities to benefit from expected significant ADAS demand growth in the coming years.

Bottom line

Although macroeconomic uncertainties might keep Magna stock volatile in the coming months, you can expect its financial growth trends to improve significantly in the coming years based on its continued efforts in the right direction. Considering that, a double-digit decline in its share prices in 2022 could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it at a bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Right now, there is a sale going on for strong stocks such as these, which are perfect for your TFSA…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Stocks for Beginners

The 2022 Tax-Loss Harvesting Deadline Is Looming: What to Buy With Your Proceeds

| Kay Ng

By matching your investments with your financial goals, you may be able to make better risk-adjusted returns.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a seemingly undervalued TSX growth stock you can buy now for 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy in December 2022?

| Kay Ng

Conservative stock investors should consider buying some TELUS shares, currently trading at the low end of their 52-week trading range.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Market-Beating Stocks Trading for Less Than $3

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Newbies or Canadian investors with limited capital have profitable options this year-end in two price-friendly but market-beating stocks.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy now to hold forever.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down TSX stock could deliver outstanding returns on your investments in the long run if you act now.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How to Hit $1 Million Fast – Blue-Chip or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's end the debate right now. If you sold at all-time highs, would a growth stock make you $1 million?…

Read more »