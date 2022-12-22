Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Invest $5000 in 2023 for Safe Passive Income

How to Invest $5000 in 2023 for Safe Passive Income

Got $5,000 to invest in 2023? Here are some ideas on how to build an investment portfolio that generates tonnes of passive income.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Whenever you invest for any type of passive income, there are always risks involved. Right now, the stock market is facing economic headwinds due to fast-rising interest rates and high inflation. This has accounted for the large amount of volatility in stocks in 2022.

Diversify for lower-risk passive income investing

One way to mitigate (not eliminate) these risks is to own a diversified portfolio of stocks. This includes owning stocks in different sectors and segments of the market. One can do this by buying exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on specific sectors or just buying an index fund.

However, if you don’t mind being more active, you can often earn a higher yield by picking out your own portfolio of passive income stocks. By diversifying across several stocks, you can help hedge your risks.

Say you only have $5,000 to invest, here are some ideas of where you can diversify to build a relatively safe passive income portfolio.

Real estate stocks

Forget owning a private investment property when you can buy real estate investment trusts (REITs). Right now, REITs trade with attractive dividend yields and attractive valuations. Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a favourite because it is extremely defensive, but it also has a good pipeline of growth.

Granite owns a large portfolio of logistics and manufacturing properties in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Industrial real estate has been a very strong market segment. That has supported 99% occupancy, fast rental rate growth, and high single-digit earnings growth in the past few years. It has a rock solid balance sheet.

Granite pays a nice 4.5% dividend yield, which it has steadily increased annually for the past 12 years. Some other solid real estate stocks to consider for safe passive income are Choice Properties REIT (4.9% yield) and Dream Industrial REIT (5.4% yield).

Utilities for passive income

Utilities are a great place to seek passive income because of their defensive assets and often regulated stream of earnings. As one of the largest pure play regulated electricity and gas distribution utilities, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively safe stock for dividends. In fact, it is one of only a few Canadian stocks to have increased its dividend consecutively for 49 years!

While Fortis has a lot of debt to fund its capital-intensive business, most of it is fixed and long-dated. Consequently, Fortis should be able to continue to fund its capital expansion plan and still deliver mid-single-digit growth for several years ahead. Today, it pays a well-covered 4.1% dividend yield.

Some other Canadian utilities to consider for passive income include Hydro One (3% yield), Canadian Utilities (4.8% yield), or Northland Power (3.15% yield) for renewable power exposure.

Energy

Canadian energy stocks are well-known for their dividends. Canadian Natural Resources has one of the most defensive and predictable energy production businesses in Canada. Given its low-cost production, strong free cash flows, long-term reserves, and 20-plus years of history of dividend growth, its 4.5% dividend yield is quite sustainable.

Energy infrastructure is an even safer place to collect passive income. Stocks like Enbridge (6.77% yield) and Pembina Pipeline (5.7% yield) have defensive, contracted assets that support their dividends. AltaGas (4.77% yield) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (4.5% yield) are interesting for their diversified businesses, low-risk growth, and rising dividends.

The takeaway

After the market’s decline, many stocks that produce passive income are on sale. Other sectors to consider for passive income include railroads/transportation stocks, financials (banks and asset managers), or industrials. Hopefully, you come away with an idea of how to build a diversified, lower-risk portfolio of passive income stocks for 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Northland Power. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Enbridge, Fortis, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividends stocks are now on sale for retirees seeking quality passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Monthly Passive Income? These 2 REITs Are for You

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs had a substantial selloff from rising interest rates this year. If you need current income, you can explore…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create $500 in Monthly Passive Income by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks pay out monthly income, and you could certainly achieve $500 per month by investing in them…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now appear oversold for portfolios targeting passive income.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $30

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks with solid business fundamentals are no-brainer buys at their current share prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $1,000 and Get $7,200/Year in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

You can earn the passive income you desire by doing a reverse calculation. What you need is regularly investing for…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

Looking for safe and defensive stocks to beat inflation? Dig deeper into this bank stock and telecom stock now!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now appear oversold.

Read more »