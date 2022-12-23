Home » Investing » How to Create $333 in Passive Income Every Month

How to Create $333 in Passive Income Every Month

Depending on how much time and money you have to invest, NorthWest stock could create immense wealth for investors today, no matter how you look at it.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Fixed income has been given a lot of attention by the markets in recent months. That’s likely to continue well into 2023, with a recession likely to happen during the first half of the year. But if you’re going to receive a lot of passive income right away, it’s going to take a huge investment.

Instead, there are two ways that you can consider making passive income that will last years. So today, I’m going to cover one dividend stock that should get you there, and see how long it would take to create $333 in dividend and returns, as well as $333 in only dividends.

First, the passive income stock

A great option for passive income is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). NorthWest stock hasn’t been around all that long, but it’s in the defensive sector of healthcare. Not all healthcare stocks provide this protection during a downturn, but NorthWest stock does. That’s because it’s an owner of healthcare properties, every single kind, in locations all around the world.

Now NorthWest stock is in its acquisitions phase. The company continues to purchase property after property, from the Netherlands to Australia to the United States. So instead of giving up its cash for dividend increases – it’s currently delivering an 8.26% yield – it can pursue more growth. Therefore, putting its cash to work through acquisitions is better at this stage in the game.

Trading at just 8.2 times earnings, and down 27% year to date, NorthWest stock is an excellent choice for investors to consider today for passive income. So let’s look at how to create that $333.

Dividends and returns

First up, let’s look at how long it would take to create $333 per month when considering both dividends and returns. This means you need to come up with passive income of $3,996 per year. And honestly, should NorthWest stock reach 52-week highs once more, this could happen in a year’s time from even a small investment.

Let’s say you have $8,000 you want to put towards NorthWest stock today. Here’s how that would play out by the end of the year.

YearShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendCompound FrequencyAfter DRIP ValueYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
1840C$0.80C$670.32monthlyC$8,676.74888.25C$14.44C$12,826.34

As you can see, should shares reach 52-week highs at $14.44, combined with dividends, you would have a new balance of $12,826.34 by that point! That’s actually $4,826.34 in returns, beating our goal. You therefore would receive about $402.20 in passive income each month.

What about just dividends?

If you want to receive stable, fixed income from this stock, it will definitely take longer. In this case, let’s say you put $30,000 towards NorthWest stock today, then leave it alone and reinvest dividends along the way. The ultimate goal is to reach $3,996 in annual passive income, so let’s say after the first year of growth reaching 52-week highs, we continue to see historical growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.56%.

YearShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendCompound FrequencyAfter DRIP ValueYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
13151C$0.80C$2,519.79annuallyC$32,517.313326.29C$14.38C$47,816.05
23326C$0.80C$2,664.01monthlyC$50,560.973501.08C$15.61C$54,655.03
33501.08C$0.80C$2,804.24monthlyC$57,526.173670.49C$16.95C$62,204.64
43670.49C$0.80C$2,939.94monthlyC$65,209.113833.8C$18.40C$70,533.82
53833.8C$0.80C$3,070.74monthlyC$73,666.583990.65C$19.97C$79,704.28
63990.65C$0.80C$3,196.37monthlyC$82,960.064140.81C$21.68C$89,782.75
74140.81C$0.80C$3,316.64monthlyC$93,156.134284.12C$23.54C$100,841.53
84284.12C$0.80C$3,431.43monthlyC$104,326.994420.52C$25.55C$112,959.03
94420.52C$0.80C$3,540.69monthlyC$116,551.034550C$27.74C$126,220.32
104550C$0.80C$3,644.40monthlyC$129,913.334672.63C$30.12C$140,717.79
114672.63C$0.80C$3,742.62monthlyC$144,506.384788.52C$32.69C$156,551.82
124788.52C$0.80C$3,835.44monthlyC$160,430.624897.8C$35.49C$173,831.45
134897.8C$0.80C$3,922.97monthlyC$177,795.265000.68C$38.53C$192,675.23
145000.68C$0.80C$4,005.37monthlyC$196,718.995097.36C$41.83C$213,211.99

As you can see, it would take 14 years in this case to reach your $333 per month, and again it would be slightly higher at about $333.83! However, it will take far longer and a larger investment. Even so, you could end up with a portfolio worth $213,212.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term investment horizon, you can park your money in these three dividend stocks for nice passive…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Make $1,500 in Easy Passive Income in 2023

| Robin Brown

If you want to earn $1,500 in tax-free passive income in 2023, here's an easy portfolio of top Canadian stocks…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 8.5%) to Buy Before the New Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This oversold dividend stock doesn't deserve the share price it has today, which is why now is the best time…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

The Thing Investors Routinely Forget About Passive-Income Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income from dividends is great, but investors continue to forget about this one thing that can demonstrate wealth far…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double In 5 Years

| Adam Othman

Buying a decent growth stock when it's discounted can be especially rewarding if it also pays dividends – and a…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $32 Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want just a bit of extra cash each month, you can start right now with $32 from this…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Want $200 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 3,429 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the best TSX dividend stocks to buy and easily earn $200 in monthly passive income for years.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-term Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Dividend stocks like Nutrien are good long-term holdings, as they benefit from strong secular growth trends.

Read more »