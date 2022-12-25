Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Over and Over

TFSA Investors: 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Over and Over

Not only are these dividend stocks a great buy for passive income, but they’re each a steal in terms of fundamentals for a solid rebound opportunity.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

There are so many dividend stocks out there that investors have been looking at lately — especially these days. Fixed-income stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) in Canada have seen cash inflows at astounding levels, with growth stocks considered somewhat a thing of the past.

With a recession likely to hit in the first half of 2023, investors are preparing with dividend stocks now. As they should! But also, let the last few years be a lesson for you. Take this opportunity while shares are down to buy up stocks you’ll be happy to own years from now. Dividend stocks that won’t just recover but will show solid growth from here on out.

goeasy stock

First up, we have goeasy (TSX:GSY), a company that saw an enormous amount of growth over the last few years, only to come crashing down. But goeasy stock hasn’t done anything to deserve the drop in share price.

This company continues to see recored loan originations, creating sustainable revenue that puts it ahead of other tech stocks. That’s why it’s managed to create a dividend that’s stood the test of time. Since coming on the market in the 1990s, shares have climbed 13,952%! Meanwhile, its dividend, currently at 3.42%, has risen by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 0.68% in the last decade alone.

While that’s not a massive amount of dividend growth, it’s great when you consider the amount of share growth we’ve been seeing. Growth that’s likely to pop right back up after a recession.

goeasy stock is now one of the dividend stocks that looks like a steal. It currently trades at 10.89 times earnings, with shares down 40% year to date. Should shares bounce back to 52-week highs, that’s a potential upside of 74% as of writing!

CIBC stock

Another of the dividend stocks I’ll continue to buy again and again is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). CIBC stock has long been a solid choice for those seeking dividends. It offers the highest yield of the Big Six banks but also trades at a steal these days.

That’s especially when you consider the growth the company has seen in the last few decades as well as the growth it could see in the future. CIBC stock has been steady, but analysts worried about its exposure to the housing sector. That hasn’t necessarily changed, but CIBC stock does now also see more clients coming for its all-star customer service offerings.

Shares for CIBC stock have climbed 535% in the last two decades alone, and we could see more of this similar growth in the years to come. Meanwhile, its dividend has grown at a solid clip by a CAGR of 6.03% as of writing in the last decade.

With a 6.16% dividend yield right now, you can again that fixed income while shares trade at just 8.25 times earnings. Plus, shares are down 22% year to date, offering a steal to jump on. Should shares soon recover to 52-week highs, that’s a potential upside of 51% as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce and Goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now could be a wise time to think about building a stream of passive income. Here are two top dividend…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for 2023

| Robin Brown

New to investing and want to start earning passive income in 2023? Here's a four-stock starter portfolio to buy and…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $6,154 in These 3 Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks on the TSX, such as Keyera, provide investors the opportunity to create a passive-income stream.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Consumer Stocks to Own, Especially if There’s a Recession

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can seek safety first and own two Canadian consumer stocks, especially during a recession.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Steady-as-She-Goes Stocks Everyone Needs in Their TFSA

| Kay Ng

Do you want to be a passive investor and grow your wealth for the long haul? These are the types…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,375 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX dividend stocks such as Bank of Nova Scotia can help investors create a recurring stream of dividend income…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Dividend Stocks

2 Travel-Trend Stocks Ready to Be Set in Motion

| Adam Othman

Identifying the right stocks at the peak of a bear market and buying them just ahead of a long-term bullish…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Rising Growth Stocks I’d Still Buy Before 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have climbed double digits in the last few months -- way more than we can say for…

Read more »