3 Dividend Yields Investors Should Lock up Right Now

Shares of these stocks trade well within value territory. There’s only so long before others catch on to these ultra-high dividend yields!

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

Investors can find some incredible dividend yields on offer these days. Some of them are being served up on a silver platter, and yet investors are still wary to take them!

Alright, so 2022 hasn’t been the best for growth in terms of share price. And certainly, you don’t want to put cash towards a company that’s going to continue to fall further if you need the cash.

However, in the case of these three stocks, their dividend yields are so enormously high. And investors should not overlook their solid long-term future potential! So let’s get right to them, and why you’ll want to pick them up today.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is practically a no-brainer when it comes to finding a top dividend yield. The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on grocery-anchored properties across the United States. It’s been using its cash to support its dividend, true, but also to acquire more properties and create strategic partnerships.

And yet the stock is a steal right now. Shares are up 12% year to date, offering you some protection. Yet it continues to trade well into value territory at just 5.5 times earnings! Meanwhile, you can lock up a dividend yield at 7.6% before others catch on. Here’s what that would look like if you put $5,000 towards the stock as of writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SGR.UN$15.07332$1.17$388.44annually

Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is another stock that investors really can’t afford to ignore anymore. Fiera stock is an investor in growth stocks and value stocks, companies that saw a lot of growth and a huge drop in the last year. So no wonder shares of Fiera stock have fallen in the last few months of 2022.

However, again, the company’s been around for decades proving that it can continue to come back strong again and again. It can find those opportunities for growth, and use them to power its dividend.

FSZ now offers an absurdly high dividend yield at 10.05% as of writing. Plus, it trades at a valuable 15.4 times earnings, with shares down 12% year to date as of writing. Here’s what this would look like if you invested $5,000 in Fiera stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
FSZ$8.46591$0.86$508.26annually

NorthWest REIT

Finally, I’ve been speaking with a lot of analysts these days, and each recommends getting defensive ahead of the New Year. That includes getting into solid sectors such as healthcare. Healthcare properties, in particular, offer security. We’ll continue to need these essential services no matter what happens in the world. Just as we saw during the pandemic.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is therefore an excellent choice right now. While management has yet to increase its dividend, I’d still recommend it given how high it is even today. The company uses its cash instead to invest in new properties around the world, creating a diverse range of healthcare properties for safety and security.

You can therefore pick up this secure stock with shares trading at just 8.1 times earnings as of writing, and down about 27% year to date. You, therefore, lock up a dividend yield of 8.26% as of writing. So here’s what $5,000 can get you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
NWH.UN$9.44530$0.80$424annually

Bottom line

So there you have it. You can add some extra-high dividend yields to your portfolio for a fraction of what you normally would pay. A $15,000 investment today in these three companies could then bring in annual passive income of $1,320.70 as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

