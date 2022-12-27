Home » Investing » Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

There are plenty of discounted stocks on the market right now. Here’s a look at the next TSX stock that I’m looking to buy.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

After a volatile year and the highest inflation we’ve seen in four decades, most investors could do with some end-of-year portfolio rebalancing. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to consider, and that includes the next TSX stock I’m looking to buy.

Stable business with plenty of growth potential

The stock that I’m looking at buying (and you should, too) is BCE (TSX:BCE).

BCE is one of the largest of Canada’s big telecoms. The company offers the typical complement of subscription-based services, which includes wireline, wireless, internet, and TV segments. In addition to those core segments, BCE boasts a massive media segment comprising of dozens of radio and TV stations.

Those segments provide BCE with a stable, if not growing source of revenue.

By way of example, in the most recent quarter, BCE saw mobile phone net subscriber activations surge 64.4%. BCE’s internet segment also saw significant growth. The segment posted 89,652 net activations in the quarter. This was a 36.3% improvement over the prior period, and the highest activation numbers seen in 17 years.

Those two segments are areas that prospective investors should not ignore. During the pandemic, the need for a fast and stable internet became one of necessity for people working and studying remotely.

In a similar vein, when businesses closed, people were forced to turn to mobile commerce to buy goods. While businesses have since re-opened for in-person shopping, many workers remain in a remote setting.

Both trends are unlikely to revert entirely back anytime soon, if ever. For prospective investors, this means that the defensive appeal of the services that BCE offers has grown immensely.

Speaking of defensive appeal, prospective investors should also note that telecoms are often perceived as some of the most recession-resistant businesses on the market.

Given the market volatility that we’ve seen this year, the growing consensus is that a recession is approaching in 2023. This makes a defensive gem like BCE a suitable next TSX stock to buy.

BCE offers more than growth

Apart from the growth and defensive appeal that BCE offers, the telecom also offers investors a juicy quarterly dividend.

The current yield works out to an appetizing 6.15%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market. This means that a $30,000 investment will generate an income of over $1,800 in just the first year.

Investors not ready to draw on that income can reinvest it until needed, potentially bumping that income significantly.

If that’s not convincing, prospective investors should also note that BCE has been paying out dividends without fail for over a century and that the telecom has provided a generous annual uptick to that dividend for well over a decade.

Will you buy your next TSX stock?

All stocks, even defensive ones like BCE, carry some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying your portfolio cannot be understated.

In the case of BCE, prospective investors will find a company is a long-term defensive gem that also offers one of the best-paying dividends on the market.

And there’s still one more factor to consider: timing.

Like most of the market, BCE has dropped in 2022, resulting in the stock trading at a discounted price.

As of the time of writing, BCE is down just shy of 10% year to date. The telecom also boasts one of the lowest price-to-earnings ratios among its big telecom peers at just 19.37.

In my opinion, BCE is a great long-term defensive gem that should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Get Back Into Utility Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks may be down, but I wouldn't count them out yet -- especially if you're thinking long term.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend stocks? These three picks could pay you forever!

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Potential

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Telus (TSX:T) are dividend stocks with long-term potential for TFSA investors seeking a great deal in…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing dividend income stream with the smartest TSX stocks that have clear visibility over their future payouts.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Leaving the Rest of the Market in the Dust

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian stocks have delivered market-beating returns this year, despite a tough year for the broader market.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

| Kay Ng

Canadians can live for a long time after retirement. Aim to optimize your investment portfolio for your financial needs and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best under-$100 dividend stocks you can buy in Canada right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

To Get $500 a Year, Buy 170 Shares in This Growing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock continues to rise higher and higher, but you may have forgotten that it's also a solid dividend…

Read more »