Home » Investing » 3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Season

3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Season

I’m looking to buy discounted and high-yield bank stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) before the new year.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

The Big Six Canadian banks had a strong start to 2022. Indeed, Canadian banks cleared the hurdle that was the COVID-19 pandemic and delivered impressive results considering the challenges in the previous year. However, rising interest rates and consumers under pressure from surging inflation has taken its toll in 2022.

Today, I want to look at my three favourite bank stocks to target after the final set of bank earnings were released in late November and early December. Let’s dive in.

This bank stock offers a huge discount before the new year

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is the third largest of the Big Six Canadian bank stocks by market cap. This Toronto-based bank offers nice exposure to the United States market. Meanwhile, it remains a powerhouse as a domestic bank.

Shares of this top bank stock have climbed 13% in 2022 a of close on December 23. The stock has dropped 5.6% over the past month. If you want a more detailed picture of its recent performance, you can play with the interactive chart below.

The bank unveiled its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on December 1. In Q4 2022, BMO posted adjusted net income of $2.13 billion compared to $2.22 billion in the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted net income for the full year rose to $9.03 billion — up from $8.65 billion for the full year in 2021.

This bank stock possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.1. Better yet, it offers a quarterly dividend of $1.43 per share. That represents a solid 4.6% yield.

Canada’s international bank should be on your radar right now

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is sometimes called “The International Bank” in Canada, as it offers significant exposure to global markets. It boasts a very strong presence in Latin America, an economic space that has delivered strong growth over the past decade. This is the fourth largest of the Big Six Canadian banks by market cap.

This bank stock has plunged 26% in 2022. Its shares have slipped 7.1% month over month as of close on December 23. Scotiabank posted its final batch of fiscal 2022 results on November 29. Adjusted net income was reported at $10.7 billion, or $8.50 per diluted share, for the full year in 2022 — up from $10.1 billion, or $7.87 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Scotiabank stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 8.2. Moreover, this bank stock offers a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, representing a tasty 6.2% yield.

One more cheap bank stock to snatch up today

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is the third top bank stock I’d look to snatch up after earnings in late December. This is the fifth largest of the Big Six bank stocks. However, investors should not let its size determine whether it is worth buying compared to its larger peers. Shares of CIBC have declined 26% in the year-to-date period.

In Q4 2022, CIBC delivered revenue growth of 6% to $5.38 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted net income plunged 17% to $2.07 billion or $1.39 per diluted share. Shares of this bank stock possess a very favourable P/E ratio of 8.1. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, which represents a very strong 6.2% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Bank Stocks

Is goeasy Stock a Buy Today While it’s Down 40% This Year?

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy has compounded investors’ wealth and is poised to deliver stellar returns in the coming years.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Investing in 2 Regional Banks Just Got a Lot More Lucrative

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two regional banks became more enticing investments for 2023, like the Big Banks, for their juicy and higher dividends.

Read more »

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Bank Stocks

TSFA or RRSP – Better Place to Stash Cash in 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If a recession hits us hard in 2023, you'll want the ability to take out cash if you need it.…

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy for Income Investors: CIBC Stock or a GIC?

| Kay Ng

There's no competition between GICs and CIBC. The latter will deliver higher returns in the long run, because it's a…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Tiff Macklem Demands 2% Inflation – Will Bank Stocks Benefit?

| Andrew Button

Canada's central bank will need to hike interest rates to hit the 2% inflation target. Will banks like Royal Bank…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Cheap Banking Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two cheap Canadian bank stocks you can buy now and hold forever.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Big Canadian Bank Stocks Going Into 2023?

| Kay Ng

The big Canadian bank stocks are solid core holdings for long-term total returns. Investors should buy opportunistically going into 2023.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock is a No-Brainer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a high-yield dividend stock to add to your portfolio? This is a must-have investment for any well-diversified portfolio.

Read more »