Home » Investing » RRSP Investors – Invest $50,000 Now for $1.2 Million by 2053

RRSP Investors – Invest $50,000 Now for $1.2 Million by 2053

Value? Check. Income? Check. Millionaire retirement status? Check that off, too, with these stocks for RRSP investors.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

The market has so many great companies on sale for investors to consider. Alas, many investors continue to sit on their cash and let these opportunities pass them by.

Yet, as long as you have cash set aside for emergencies, then there shouldn’t be anything keeping you from investing that money. As long as your plan is to leave it alone, which is exactly what your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is for.

With that in mind, let’s say you have $50,000 you want to invest in your RRSP today. Here’s how you can turn it into significant returns by 2053, by simply reinvesting dividends.

First, choose some strong stocks

Before you invest, you of course need strong options. Whether you’re looking now, or a decade from now, you want to choose companies that offer value. That means companies that have performed well and yet are trading below where they should be, considering their current financial standings.

Three stocks I would therefore recommend to RRSP investors are TFI International (TSX:TFII), Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Each has been around for decades, but also has a strong future ahead.

TFI stock is in the stable sector of transportation, and recently supercharged its balance sheet with the sale of assets for $500 million. Teck Resources remains strong thanks to its mining of basic materials. Finally, Royal Bank stock remains the top of the Big Six Banks by market cap, leading the charge of the bunch.

What’s more, each of these stocks is trading in value territory. TFI stock trades at 12.8 times earnings, Teck stock at 5.9 times earnings, and Royal Bank 11.6. They all, therefore, offer a dividend that’s higher than usual, at 1.4%, 0.98% and 4.15%, respectively.

Divide and conquer

Now, of course, if all you have is $50,000, I don’t recommend this approach. But let’s say you have $50,000 you’re willing to divide equally among these three dividend stocks. That means you’re putting $16,667 towards TFI, Teck, and Royal Bank.

You then reinvest your dividends over the years back into the three stocks. Your goal is to continue this until 2053, 30 years from now when you hope to retire. Here, we’ll use the average growth for all three stocks, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, and dividend CAGR of 7%.

YearPrincipalAnnual DividendYieldYield on CostAfter DRIP ValuePrincipal IncreaseNew Balance
1$50,000.00$1,109.112.20%2.22%$51,109.11$5,000.00$56,109.11
2$56,109.11$1,187.602.10%2.38%$57,296.71$5,610.91$62,907.62
3$62,907.62$1,270.522.00%2.54%$64,178.14$6,290.76$70,468.91
4$70,468.91$1,358.081.91%2.72%$71,826.99$7,046.89$78,873.88
5$78,873.88$1,450.491.83%2.90%$80,324.37$7,887.39$88,211.76
6$88,211.76$1,548.001.74%3.10%$89,759.76$8,821.18$98,580.93
7$98,580.93$1,650.841.66%3.30%$100,231.77$9,858.09$110,089.86
8$110,089.86$1,759.271.59%3.52%$111,849.13$11,008.99$122,858.12
9$122,858.12$1,873.561.52%3.75%$124,731.68$12,285.81$137,017.50
10$137,017.50$1,994.001.45%3.99%$139,011.49$13,701.75$152,713.24
11$152,713.24$2,120.871.38%4.24%$154,834.12$15,271.32$170,105.44
12$170,105.44$2,254.501.32%4.51%$172,359.94$17,010.54$189,370.49
13$189,370.49$2,395.211.26%4.79%$191,765.70$18,937.05$210,702.75
14$210,702.75$2,543.351.20%5.09%$213,246.10$21,070.28$234,316.37
15$234,316.37$2,699.261.15%5.40%$237,015.64$23,431.64$260,447.27
16$260,447.27$2,863.351.09%5.73%$263,310.62$26,044.73$289,355.35
17$289,355.35$3,036.001.05%6.07%$292,391.35$28,935.54$321,326.89
18$321,326.89$3,217.631.00%6.44%$324,544.52$32,132.69$356,677.21
19$356,677.21$3,408.690.95%6.82%$360,085.90$35,667.72$395,753.62
20$395,753.62$3,609.640.91%7.22%$399,363.25$39,575.36$438,938.62
21$438,938.62$3,820.950.87%7.64%$442,759.57$43,893.86$486,653.43
22$486,653.43$4,043.150.83%8.09%$490,696.58$48,665.34$539,361.92
23$539,361.92$4,276.770.79%8.55%$543,638.69$53,936.19$597,574.89
24$597,574.89$4,522.370.75%9.04%$602,097.26$59,757.49$661,854.74
25$661,854.74$4,780.540.72%9.56%$666,635.29$66,185.47$732,820.76
26$732,820.76$5,051.910.69%10.10%$737,872.67$73,282.08$811,154.74
27$811,154.74$5,337.120.66%10.67%$816,491.87$81,115.47$897,607.34
28$897,607.34$5,636.870.63%11.27%$903,244.21$89,760.73$993,004.94
29$993,004.94$5,951.870.60%11.90%$998,956.81$99,300.49$1,098,257.30
30$1,098,257.30$6,282.870.57%12.57%$1,104,540.17$109,825.73$1,214,365.90

And as you can see, by the end of 30 years you would end up with a portfolio of $1.2 million. Further, you would bring in annual dividends of about $6,283! All by just making one investment, and reinvesting year after year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy Every Year to Let Your Winners Run

| Adam Othman

One of the ways overdiversification can be avoided is by allocating a decent portion of your yearly savings (capital) to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for safe passive income for the next 10 years? These four Canadian stocks are top dividend growers…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends – Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge both look undervalued today. Is one a better bet for a portfolio focused on dividends?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. Bank of Nova Scotia

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to add a little extra passive income to your portfolio in 2023? Here are two top dividend…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Considering the past growth of these two dividend stocks, they could be rewarding buy-and-hold assets.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors – 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks aren't just great for today, they're excellent for long-term holders. Either way, you can gain major income…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Invest $35,000 for $1,808 in Income Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you ready for value, passive income, and a huge deal? These dividend stocks are perfect for TFSA investors seeking…

Read more »

Filling up at the gas pumps.
Dividend Stocks

Value Hounds – A TSX Stock With Single-Digit P/Es

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (CTC.A) is a high-yielding, low-PE icon that investors should consider holding through 2023 and beyond.

Read more »