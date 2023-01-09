Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: Make $260/Month Without Lifting a Finger

TFSA Investors: Make $260/Month Without Lifting a Finger

Are you looking for a simple way to earn $260/month in your TFSA? Here’s a safe and easy portfolio for monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a wonderful place to earn, collect, and grow passive income. Since any capital held in the TFSA is free from tax consequence, you can really accumulate a strong and predictable stream of passive income.

You can’t hold income-yielding alternative assets like real estate, a business, or a franchise in your TFSA. These tend to be very time intensive investments that require a lot of experience and expertise.

Fortunately, you can buy stocks that earn elevated passive income inside your TFSA.

Buy low-risk stocks for steady TFSA passive income

The best part is investing in stocks requires very little work and attention (other than your initial investment due diligence/research and quarterly results follow up). If you want a simple and easy way to invest in your TFSA, here’s a straightforward portfolio that could earn $260 every month.

Foolish investors should wisely hold a more diversified portfolio (at least eight to 10 stocks), but this model simply demonstrates the type of income you can collect with $60,000 invested in today’s market.

Choice Property REIT: A safe REIT for passive income

If you want exposure to real estate in your TFSA, real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Choice Property REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) are good investments. Choice is a diversified REIT with a large retail portfolio complemented by some industrial and office properties. With a market cap of $10 billion, it is the largest listed REIT in Canada.

Choice has a very defensive portfolio that is anchored by Superstore and Loblaw-affiliated essential grocery stores. The fact that it is up 1.6% over the past year is a testament to the recession-resilient quality of its portfolio.

While Choice is not growing much, it churns out a nice 4.95% dividend that is sufficiently covered by its cash flows. $20,000 invested in this stock would earn around $82.45 of tax-free income every month in your TFSA.

A&W Revenue Royalty Income Fund

Another economically resilient stock for passive income is A&W Revenue Royalty Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN). A&W fast-food restaurants are a staple in Canada. A&W has found a nice niche by delivering quality ingredients at a reasonable price.

A&W Royalty collects 3% of the revenue from the over 1,000 A&W restaurants located in Canada. It generally distributes most of its earnings right back to shareholders.

While it has a variable dividend structure, this TFSA stock is currently yielding 5.4%. A $20,000 investment in A&W Royalty would earn $87.50 of monthly passive income. This is not a growth stock, but it has a strong franchise, and it pays a consistent, growing dividend.

Pembina Pipeline: A solid TFSA stock for income

If you want exposure to energy, but with less commodity risk, you might want to consider owning Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) in your TFSA. Pembina offers a wide array of energy infrastructure and services in Western Canada. Its biggest source of revenues come from contracted pipeline and natural gas processing assets.

Pembina had a banner year in 2022. As a result, the company has a very solid balance sheet and excess growth capacity in it its network. It should continue to deliver solid results in 2023.

Today, Pembina stock yields a 5.7% dividend. It used to pay a monthly dividend, but it just moved to a quarterly dividend payment. If you invested $20,000 in Pembina stock, your TFSA would earn $283.84 per quarter tax free (or $94.61 averaged monthly).

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Choice Properties REIT14.951,337$0.062$82.45Monthly
A&W Revenue Royalty Income Fund36.50547$0.16$87.50Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$45.90435$0.6525$283.84Quarterly
Prices as of January 6, 2023

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends A&w Revenue Royalties Income Fund and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks trading in value territory that will provide you with income when you need it and even…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

After the Spinoff: Which Brookfield Stock Should You Buy?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management provides both a nice dividend and growth potential, but Brookfield stock appears to be more undervalued right…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Adam Othman

Are you ready to use your $6,500 TFSA contribution room? These two top Canadian dividend stocks are must-haves to make…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$5 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I find this Canadian, under-$5, monthly dividend stock attractive to buy in 2023.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Suncor Stock or TD Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and TD look oversold today, and the stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock In Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer superior long-term returns, but these dividend yields certainly won't last that long.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Make $200/Month Tax Free the Easy Way

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can create easy passive income each month investing in these high-yield dividend stocks and adjust these numbers to fit…

Read more »