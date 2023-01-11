Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Why Uni-Select Stock Rocketed 66% in 2022

Why Uni-Select Stock Rocketed 66% in 2022

Uni-Select stock defied the bear market gravity to surge 66.4% in 2022 after posting solid 217% gains in the previous year. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re under the illusion that the year 2022 was terrible for all stock investors, then you should look at the recent stock price performance of Uni-Select (TSX:UNS). The shares of this Canadian company popped by 66.4% last year to $42.84 per share against an 8.7% decline in the TSX Composite benchmark.

Interestingly, this was the second consecutive year that UNS stock continued to beat the market by a wide margin. Previously in 2021, the stock delivered an outstanding 217.4% positive returns to investors. Before we discuss whether Uni-Select stock is worth buying right now, let’s take a closer look at what factors have driven the stock price rally in recent years.

Key reasons for a rally in Uni-Select stock

In case you don’t know it already, Uni-Select is a Boucherville, Quebec-headquartered firm that primarily focuses on distributing automotive refinish, industrial coatings, and other auto parts across North America and the United Kingdom. Based on its 2021 financial figures, the company made nearly 42% of its total revenue from the United States, while the remaining came from Canada and the United Kingdom. UNS stock currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion, as its stock trades at $41.41 per share after surging by 266.5% in the last three years.

After the COVID-19-related restrictions affected the demand for vehicles and auto parts, Uni-Select’s sales fell by 15% YoY (year over year) to US$1.5 billion and reported an adjusted net loss of US$0.18 per share. Nonetheless, the company staged a solid financial recovery the next year, as its sales recovered by 10% from a year ago in 2021, despite economic challenges.

More importantly, improvements in the demand for its products and higher pricing helped Uni-Select post solid adjusted earnings of US$1.14 per share in 2021, which was much stronger than its pre-pandemic year 2019’s earnings of US$0.73 per share. This was one of the key reasons why UNS stock popped by well more than 200% in 2021.

Although factors like inflationary pressures and rapidly rising interest rates emerged as big concerns for most businesses in 2022, Uni-Select’s financial growth remained on track. While the company is yet to announce its fourth-quarter results, its total revenue in the first three quarters of 2022 rose 7.8% YoY to US$1.3 billion.

Similarly, its adjusted earnings during these three quarters combined more than doubled YoY to US$1.42 per share. Despite higher delivery costs, last year’s improvement in Uni-Select’s profitability could be attributed to factors such as continued increases in the prices of its products, vendor rebates, and higher sales. These key factors boosted investors’ confidence to trigger a sharp rally in Uni-Select stock, as it ended 2022 with solid over 66% gains.

What’s next for UNS stock in 2023?

Some may call Uni-Select stock overvalued after it has delivered outstanding returns in the last couple of years. However, it can still continue to soar in 2023, I believe, as the company continues to focus on ways to improve its long-term fundamental growth outlook. For example, Uni-Select completed the acquisition of Maslack Supply Limited and related real properties to help it expand its presence in Ontario. Its management considers this deal to be “the most significant acquisition” since its turnaround started in the second quarter of 2021.

Consistent, growth-oriented steps like these should help Uni-Select post strong business growth in the year to come and help its stock keep soaring.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

| Tony Dong

Using income-oriented ETFs can be a great way of enhancing retirement income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks to Hold in Your Account

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only will I continue to hold these top stocks, I'm about to buy more for my TFSA in 2023.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

This Stock Has What it Takes to Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

| Puja Tayal

This small-cap stock converted $1,000 to $11,500 and even grew dividends at a CAGR of 26.75% in the last 10…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Stocks for Beginners

Top Agri Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Agri stocks are some of the best deals out there, with some of the most stable futures. Yet investors continue…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The volatility in TSX stocks may continue today, as investors remain cautious before the U.S. inflation numbers due on Thursday.

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Stocks for Beginners

5 Things To Know About Dollarama Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are just five reasons why Dollarama is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy and hold in your…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock – A Value Stock Worth Owning

| Demetris Afxentiou

Following a volatile 2022, among stellar investment opportunities now is this value stock worth owning.

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors – Is Now the Time to Start?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors may worry an incoming recession could set them up for failure, but no need with these three investments.

Read more »