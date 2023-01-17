Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

Here are three top Canadian stock ideas that could easily turn $3,000 into $6,000 or more by 2030.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

Doubling your money by investing in stocks may not be as difficult as you think. In fact, if you invest $3,000 today, you could potentially turn it into $6,000 or more by 2030 by picking the right stocks. The year 2030 is only seven years away.

If you apply the Rule of 72, you will only need a 10.3% total annual return to double your money by 2030. Now, a 10% average annual return is certainly optimistic, but it isn’t impossible. In fact, if you are looking to double your $3,000, here are three Canadian stocks that could do that or even better.

A top Canadian retail stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is up 91.8% over the past five years. That equals a 13.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), or 14.9% if you include its dividend.

It operates one of the largest convenience and gas station portfolio in the world. You might be familiar with its Circle K, Couche-Tard, and Ingo stores in North America, Europe, and Asia.

While it is a bit of a boring business, Couche-Tard has done a wonderful job growing the business by making smart acquisitions and profitable internal investments. The convenience store space is very fragmented, so it still has plenty of acquisition opportunities to grow.

The company generates a lot of excess cash, so it has consistently increased its dividend and bought back stock. Since 2020, it has bought back nearly 9% of its stock. This could set the stock to generate even better returns going forward. Today, it trades at a reasonable valuation of only 16 times earnings.

A leading consulting firm

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) stock is up 178% over the past five years. That equals a 22.7% CAGR, or 22.9% if you include its minuscule 0.88% dividend.

WSP has become one of the largest consulting, engineering, design, and project management firms in the world. Like Couche-Tard, it has grown by acquiring and consolidating smaller consulting firms under its umbrella. It has completed nearly 200 acquisitions over its company history.

Over the past couple of years, WSP has made a couple of large +$1 billion deals in the environmental space. This is a fast-growing segment, and WSP is now a leader in the space. This should help fuel some attractive long-term growth opportunities.

WSP stock is not cheap at 27 times earnings. However, for a company with a great track record of execution, a strong balance sheet, and multiple avenues to grow, WSP might be worth holding for the long term.

A top consumer discretionary stock

Another stock that has thoroughly beaten the 10% return threshold is BRP (TSX:DOO). Over the past five years, its stock has risen 126%. That equals a 17.8% CAGR.

BRP sells some of the most innovative recreational vehicles in the world. Its brands, Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am, are leaders in their categories. Not only is BRP gaining market share across its brands, but it is also creating new categories (like the hydrofoil or the Sea-Doo Switch) that are attracting very high demand.

Despite BRP’s success, the stock only trades for 12 times earnings. The market has been worried about the effects of a recession on its sales. However, so far, none of these worries have materialized.

BRP generates a lot of free cash flow, and it has been using that to aggressively buy back stock. Since 2020, it has bought back near 13% of its stock. A continuation of shareholder-friendly moves are expected to come in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brp and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brp and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These could be the main reasons why Bay Street analysts expect this Canadian stock to more than double in the…

Read more »

High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock: How Low Could It Go in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

AQN shares are down. Conservative, income-seeking investors may consider many other safe and stable utility names.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from Air Canada stock in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Explosive TSX Growth Stocks Down 56% and 66% to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX growth stocks you can buy in 2023 to benefit from the upcoming bull…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2023 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has stocks that react differently to macro events. These shares can help you make the most of this…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian growth stock that I find undervalued right now based on its future growth prospects.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index is set to end the second week of 2023 on a bullish note after inching up…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Yes, The TFSA Limit Is Rising, But Don’t Go Spending It All at Once

| Puja Tayal

The CRA increased the 2023 TFSA limit by $6,500 to encourage more investment. Make the most of this limit by…

Read more »